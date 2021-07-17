Stories of Honor: A simple thank you for your service

Novelist Tom Clancy said, “The U.S. Military is us. There is no truer representation of a country than the people that it sends into the field to fight for it. The people who wear our uniform and carry our rifles into combat are our kids, and our job is to support them, because they’re protecting us.”
We, the staff at the Daily Journal, are pleased to honor our military and our veterans with this simple Stories of Honor project.
Like many of you, veterans are our friends, our neighbors, our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, daughters and sons.
Daily Journal Sales Manager Michelle Menley said, “We’re blessed to live in a country where every day we wake up and are free to live that day however choose … we get to encourage our children to pursue their dreams … no matter what those dreams are.
“We have these freedoms because of the sacrifice of our veterans.”
Menley said her grandfather, father, and big brother are all combat veterans.
Her grandfather fought in World War II. Her father fought in Vietnam. Her brother served in the first Gulf War.
“My great uncle, Wilfred Adams, whom my father and brother are both named after, died in the battle of Normandy and is buried in the American Cemetery near Brittany, France,” she said. “I can’t really put into words my feelings towards veterans … I just have so much appreciation and respect for them.
“I read a quote once … I can’t remember who wrote it … but they said that America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels. That, to me, sums it up perfectly.”
“We’re proud to bring the Stories of Honor project to the Parkland,” said Michael Distelhorst, Daily Journal president/director of sales. “In our first year with the project, we’ve honored 12 local servicemen of the Armed Forces and told their unique stories.”
“It’s especially important now to tell the stories of the local brave men and women who have sacrificed and dedicated themselves to service for our country. No two stories are the same.
“From a young age, I learned the value of hearing stories about my two uncles. Both were pilots in World War II and lost their lives in action.
While I never met them, I can vividly recall the stories of their bravery and sacrifice told by my dad, mom and grandparents. I cherish those memories and the honor of their service.”
Daily Journal Editor Teresa Ressel Inserra appreciates everyone who has served the nation.
“My son Joseph and daughter-in-law Angel are serving in the Army,” she said.
Many in our community feel the same way.
They support our veterans. They honor our veterans.
It can be as simple as a “thank you for your service.” Or it can be a gesture of a free coffee or a haircut.
In the area, we see groups like Camp Hope and Camp Valor Outdoors who help veterans facing challenges after service.
Camp Hope, located outside Farmington in southern St. Francois County, is a retreat for military veterans wounded in the War on Terror. Veteran Mike White, one of our veterans featured in the Stories of Honor, and his wife Galia, created Camp Hope as a tribute to their son Christopher, who was killed fighting for our country in Iraq.
The mission of Camp Hope is to honor the fallen by helping the wounded. They offer all expenses-paid adventures and comradery for our service men and women who gave selflessly for our freedoms.
Camp Hope offers beautiful rolling hills and hardwood ridges, perfect for hiking, four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, and exploring. Visits by honored guests often center on deer and turkey seasons. They offer first-rate facilities for combat-wounded veterans -- in ADA-approved, handicapped accessible cabins.
Camp Valor Outdoors is another non-profit organization dedicated to military veterans. They recognize and honor ill, injured, and wounded disabled veterans and their families through adaptive and competitive activities such as guided fishing, hunting, shooting, archery, 4-wheeling, or just simply relaxing around the campfire.
“Warriors are never alone on the battlefield and shouldn't be alone when they come back home. Healing in the great outdoors with Camp Valor Outdoors and reconnecting with fellow warriors is therapeutic and essential to healing.”
There are the Patriot Guard Riders. They were founded in 2005 to shield families of fallen heroes from those that would disrupt the services of their loved ones. The Patriot Guard Riders has grown to include thousands of members across all 50 states in the US. They are a 100% volunteer 501(c)(3) organization.
They also honor first responders, as well as veterans. Additionally they have an active Help On The Homefront (HOTH) program, which provides assistance to veterans and their families.
There’s the AMVETS Riders who are a “dedicated and patriotic group of motorcycle riders who hold true to an unwavering respect for our Nation, our Flag, and our Military...past, present, and future. We are committed to the freedom of this Nation, to provide community service and fellowship, and to preserve and support the aims and goals of the AMVETS Organization.”
These are just a few of the organizations in and around the community geared to helping veterans.
Those included in our Stories of Honor in 2021 are Leonard Miller, Fred Renshaw, Andrew Moore, Timothy Gibson, Steven Godsey; John Francis; Mike Pierson, Mike White, Randall Head, Ryan Retzer, Jon Page and Dr. Ralph Leigh.
Thank you for your service.
