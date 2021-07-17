Stories of Honor: A simple thank you for your service

Novelist Tom Clancy said, “The U.S. Military is us. There is no truer representation of a country than the people that it sends into the field to fight for it. The people who wear our uniform and carry our rifles into combat are our kids, and our job is to support them, because they’re protecting us.”

We, the staff at the Daily Journal, are pleased to honor our military and our veterans with this simple Stories of Honor project.

Like many of you, veterans are our friends, our neighbors, our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, daughters and sons.

Daily Journal Sales Manager Michelle Menley said, “We’re blessed to live in a country where every day we wake up and are free to live that day however choose … we get to encourage our children to pursue their dreams … no matter what those dreams are.

“We have these freedoms because of the sacrifice of our veterans.”

Menley said her grandfather, father, and big brother are all combat veterans.

Her grandfather fought in World War II. Her father fought in Vietnam. Her brother served in the first Gulf War.