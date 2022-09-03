Teacher's life changed by stint in Marines

Every military veteran has their own story to tell. Some grew up with a dream of joining up when they were old enough to enlist, others ended up serving their country because they received a low draft number or needed a steady job to provide for their family. Not every veteran sees combat or becomes a hero in battle. What almost all of them have in common, however, is the belief that their lives were made better by the time they spent in the military.

For instance, take the story of Don Barzowski, 56, a man who has spent almost 30 years living in Ironton, teaching high school and raising a family. He never grew up with any burning desire to join the armed forces, and once he found himself in uniform, it took him a while to settle into military life. Looking back on his military career, however, Barzowski has come to realize what a difference it made in the man, husband, father and teacher he was to become.

“I was born July 23, 1966, on the south side of Chicago, which I still get a lot of grief for living around here,” Barzowski said. “I always say that if your parents loved you and you grew up in Chicago, they sent you to private school. So, my mom was a nurse, my dad was an ironworker, and I went to the local parish Catholic school and the local Catholic high school.

“Then I went to college for a semester, which I didn’t handle very well — all that freedom — escaping the Catholic nuns and priests. I dropped out of college after my first semester and was working a not-so-pleasant job. My neighborhood had a lot of issues. It was an Irish-Catholic neighborhood, and I was Polish. I could just tell that I had to get out of there.”

While coming home from what he describes as a “dead-end job,” Barzowski stopped by the local Marine Corps recruiting office.

“I was a total victim of the ad campaign, 'The Few, The Proud, The Marines,'” he said, laughing. “If I was going to join, I was going to join the best, and so I joined the Marines. I went in July 27, four days after my 19th birthday, and shipped out on Aug. 8. My dad was a Marine in the late '50s, so we were both sorta Cold War veterans who never saw combat. I went to boot camp, and it was awful. Then, I went to school, and it was better.

“I was an electronics technician — teletype, telephone and switchboard — which doesn’t even exist anymore. My dad’s MOS (Military Occupational Specialties) was the same, but then he was colorblind, so he ended up being a tanker. So, we both served at 29 Palms [Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School] in the high desert of Southern California, which is the largest Marine Corps base in the country — and the largest beach in the world, except there’s no water. It’s just sand.”

Barzowski spent a couple of years at 29 Palms. He never went overseas. His duties were strictly stateside.

“We were supposed to do cold weather training in Finland one year, and it got canceled for whatever reason — funding, I think,” he said. “Yuma, Arizona, Glenview Naval Air Station. I went to Cherry Point for a small amount of time. I went to about six or seven Marine Corps bases, but my main station was 29 Palms Naval Air Station. I’ll just be honest; I resisted the Marine Corps wholeheartedly at the beginning. It took me a long time to get with the program. It took me around three years. I learned a lot — valuable life lessons.

“At the end of my hitch, it was January 1991, and it was the first Desert Storm — Iraq had just invaded Kuwait. George H.W. Bush had put this deadline on for the end of January that they had to get out or we were going in. Of course, the Marines are always the first ones in. So, my unit got called up. We got orders for March 15, 1991. I was a sergeant by then — that was what I mustered out as. We were all packed up and ready to go. I had mixed feelings about it. I’ll be honest, I was scared to go because we didn’t know what we were going to run into. Then March 9 the war ended, our orders got stayed and we never went.”

After that close call, he was ready for civilian life.

“So, I got out in July 1991 — and I celebrated my freedom from the Marine Corps that July 4,” he said. “I went home to visit my family, but I decided that Chicago wasn’t the place for me. When I got out, I’d already had some college in the Marine Corps, so I decided to start studying history and getting serious because I had been attracted to it in high school. I went to Eastern Illinois University, which was part of my special benefits from the Marine Corp. It was kind of like an enhanced G.I. Bill. They paid for me to go to college. They paid my room and board and gave me a stipend of $140 a month. That doesn’t sound like a lot right now, but I got by.

“I did a double major because I got interested in philosophy. I was going to school free, so I was just taking all of these classes. Come to the end of the four years, which is what the Marine Corps would pay for, they were like, ‘Yeah, you don’t really have any credits in any particular place to graduate with anything. You’ve got these history credits, these philosophy credits … you took some film classes.’ So, I did graduate with a bachelor of arts with a minor in philosophy, but that was it. No history degree, just a minor in philosophy.”

In the meantime, Barzowski met his wife-to-be, Michelle and they began their lives together.

“I credit three things for the reason I’m still sitting here today — my mom, the Marine Corps and Michelle, my wife,” he said, tearing up. “They saved my life. My mom got me through childhood; in the Marine Corps, I got my act together; and then I met Michelle in college. We went to Oregon to live. We had a baby. Oregon didn’t work out. It was right when they did the federal logging ban, and I was going to graduate school for philosophy. There were no jobs, so we came back to St. Louis, where Michelle’s cousin lived, and I started school at Saint Louis University to get a teaching certificate and degree — which I did.

“In my last semester, Michelle found out she was pregnant. She was really upset. Then she found out she was having twins and she was really happy. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to have three kids now.’ We were both working, but we were living on Medicaid, Section 8 housing, and food stamps. I just blanketed the state with [job] applications. Arcadia Valley was the first school to offer me a job. We had been coming down here. We used to camp at Marble Creek.”

Within a short period of time, everything changed for the better. The Barzowskis went from living in a St. Louis three-story walkup to owning a home.

He taught school at Arcadia Valley High School for 27 years before retiring this past year. He still coaches track and cross-country, but he’s not in the classroom anymore — something Barzowski admits he misses a great deal.

Asked how he developed a love for history, Barzowski said, “I had two great high school teachers that taught history, and I had great teachers in college. A couple of them were veterans and celebratory of American history. I was never particularly patriotic in high school. When I went into the Marine Corps, I became more patriotic...

“In the year 1999, so four years after I was teaching, I received a fellowship. It’s called The James Madison Fellowship. It’s a fellowship to get a master’s degree in American history or government. They take one from each state every year, and it was quite lucrative — it was a $25,000 scholarship. It paid for my housing and my mortgage when I was living at home. You got to get a master’s degree, and they paid for all of the tuition and books. Because we don’t do a very good job of teaching American government and civics in this country, they couldn’t find a university to satisfy their requirements for the fellowship, which was basically 18 hours in civics and American government. So, they created a program at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.”

Barzowski attended a seminar for six weeks in the first year of the fellowship. In the year 2000, he headed out for D.C. and what he experienced there changed his life.

“I met Senator Ted Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justice Kennedy,” he said. “The professors we had there were from American University in Georgetown and other places like Ohio State University. These were the guys who wrote the book on constitutional history and current topics. We read some books that celebrated the genius of the U.S. Constitution and the American form of government — which is being tested right now, admittedly. I was like, ‘This is important. This is cool stuff.’

“It gave me the background and confidence that I could teach this stuff. I felt like it was an important mission. That’s why I took teaching government so seriously. Part of the American story was chronicled by Alexis de Tocqueville when he came over here from France to study prisons in the 1830s. He was constantly pounding home the point that one of the great things about America is its civic organizations.

"Every town had two or three civic organizations, like Kiwanis, the Optimist Club and Rotary. Once I started doing things like the Key Club (a Kiwanis organization for high school students) and other volunteer stuff we did, like going out and singing Christmas carols at Christmas, and seeing the older ladies cry because the kids came and sang on their porch, which people don’t do anymore. It was rewarding and I thought it connected the curriculum to real life. It’s important.”