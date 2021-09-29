Today marks National VFW Day

Other area posts including Farmington, Bismarck, Leadington and Bonne Terre branched off from the original post.

The Desloge VFW Post 2426 is active and involved with the community. Dwane “Dink” DeGrant currently serves as commander while Mel Brinkley is senior vice commander and assistant quarter master. He is also the District 8 chief of staff.

Shirley Brinkley, senior vice president and scholarship/youth activities chairman of the Desloge Auxiliary, has been part of the organization for eight years. In addition to her duties at the local chapter, she also performs the role of veteran and family support chairman as well as president for District 8 for the Auxiliary.

She and other members of the local post work hard to help those in need.

“The simple truth of the matter is, I love America,” she said. “We live in a time where it seems like if you watch the news, everything is wrong. But that is not the truth. I’ve met so many people who love our veterans and our country.”

She said her goal is to reach out to help those in need, particularly veterans.