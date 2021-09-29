Today marks National VFW Day

The U.S. is the land of the free and home of the brave because of the many soldiers who have selflessly served their country and sacrificed so much.
Today is National VFW Day. It’s a special day created to recognize the establishment of the National Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) on Sept. 29, 1899, to honor the men and women for their service as well as those who have devoted their time to this organization.
According to the VFW website, it was a small group of Spanish-America war veterans who first joined together to form what has become the U.S.’s largest and “most dedicated group of combat veterans.”
This year marks the 122nd anniversary that this organization has continued its unwavering support of the nation’s veterans.
The VFW and its Auxiliary members are known not only for their service and sacrifices for their country, but also for their patriotism and commitment to their communities through volunteerism and events such as collecting much-needed items such as toiletries, sponsoring school events, and hosting dinners in honor of local veterans.
The St. Francois County VFW Post #2426 became the first VFW post in the county when it formed in March 1935. A VFW post must have a minimum of 25 members in order to form a VFW.
The Auxiliary at this VFW post was created only two years later in 1937.
Other area posts including Farmington, Bismarck, Leadington and Bonne Terre branched off from the original post.
The Desloge VFW Post 2426 is active and involved with the community. Dwane “Dink” DeGrant currently serves as commander while Mel Brinkley is senior vice commander and assistant quarter master. He is also the District 8 chief of staff.
Shirley Brinkley, senior vice president and scholarship/youth activities chairman of the Desloge Auxiliary, has been part of the organization for eight years. In addition to her duties at the local chapter, she also performs the role of veteran and family support chairman as well as president for District 8 for the Auxiliary.
She and other members of the local post work hard to help those in need.
“The simple truth of the matter is, I love America,” she said. “We live in a time where it seems like if you watch the news, everything is wrong. But that is not the truth. I’ve met so many people who love our veterans and our country.”
She said her goal is to reach out to help those in need, particularly veterans.
“I think if you can reach one person with hope, you’ve done your job,” she said, “and if we can give a little back to the veterans who have given us so much it is the most gratifying thing that a person can do.”
Desloge VFW Post and Auxiliary members continuously work to help veterans, local students and the community.
They are currently working on a special project to get local veterans to take part in the Honor Flight program. This program, conducted by non-profit organizations, is dedicated to transporting U.S. military veterans to Washington, D.C., to see memorials which have been created for the wars in which they served including World War II, Korea and Vietnam. These flights are free for the veterans.
The Desloge post is hosting a free chili dinner on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. for any veteran who is interested in taking an Honor Flight.
The organization is already in progress with the annual VFW Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen contests, as well as the Illustrating America and Young American Patriotic Arts contests.
They’ll host a truck-or-treat event on Halloween from 4 p.m. until dark on the post’s parking lot, along with a free dinner for veterans and their families in November.
The group sponsors Boy Scouts Troop 549, led by Adam Bower. The Scouts help the VFW and Auxiliary with flag retirement ceremonies, community cleanup, placing flags for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, POW/MIA ceremony, and various other activities.
The Desloge VFW and Auxiliary work predominantly with North County and West County school districts but will help any schools who are in need.
“We work with the schools and involve our youth in patriotism,” said Shirley. “If we don’t do it, who will teach people to love America? If you’re passionate about something, you can easily see it through your actions.”
Another way the VFW members and Auxiliary participate is through the VFW Riders. Their purpose is to support the VFW’s visibility to the public through various community service and participation in veteran-related events through riding motorcycles in the community. The group was formed from the Desloge VFW Post.
The group completed a Poker Run recently. That, combined with a barbecue, raised nearly $1,000 that benefited childhood cancer programs.
Those who are interested in the VFW Riders should contact Mel Brinkley at 314-302-5957. Residents who are interested in joining the Desloge VFW can find information online at https://www.vfw.org/join/eligibility or call Shirley at 573-315-0178.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal