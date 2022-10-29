Tune recalls service in Korea

Fredericktown resident Gary Tune recalled his experience of serving in the military more than a half century ago.

Tune was drafted into the U.S. Army and began his service in September 1965. He completed basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

He served two years in the military as a chaplain’s clerk. This included being stationed for six months at Fort Campbell and 13 months in Korea.

Tune recalled a time during his service in Korea when an important discovery was made. He explained how there were two valleys leading down from North Korea to Seoul, the only potential for an invasion.

One Saturday, Tune and other soldiers roamed throughout the hills and valley.

“Along each side, we found concrete bunkers and trenches hidden in the brush,” he said. “In case of an invasion, this was the first line of defense to protect Seoul. Although Vietnam was at war, Korea was not but we understood the impact.”

He recalled another story of when a tank had attempted to cross a creek, which was typically an easy task. But it was springtime and monsoon season. Things had begun to thaw and the creek was somewhat flooded, which caused the tank to get stuck and flood.

“They sent for a tank retriever and it got stuck and flooded,” said Tune. “It was quite a project and lots of chain and two more retrievers to rescue the two machines, which took all day.

"It wasn’t my assignment, so I had to go to my duty station and did not watch all of the rescue.”

Tune served in the military for two years. He said the food was fantastic, especially the steak at Fort Campbell. However, the worst food was the chipped beef on toast, nicknamed “SOS.”

He earned the Good Conduct Medal and completed his service with the rank of SPC 5, E-5.

Tune returned home in July 1967. He soon met his wife Sue Smith who was waiting tables at a truck stop café in Odessa, Texas, where Sue was born and raised. Tune was born about 40 miles from there in Monahans, Texas.

At the time when he met Sue, Tune worked as a truck driver for an oilfield service.

The couple had their first date on Oct. 1, 1967, and married soon after.

“During our early conversations, we learned that both of our sets of parents, as well as our maternal and paternal grandparents were from Coleman, Texas,” said Sue.

A further coincidence was that 30 years later when their daughter Heather met her future husband Tom in Fredericktown, she learned he also had relatives in Coleman, Texas.

Tune’s brother Bill also served in the U.S. Army, from 1957 to 1959. His service in the military included deployment to Germany.

“Serving in the military was a great experience for a country boy who had never traveled,” said Tune.