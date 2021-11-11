VFW Post 5896 echos Uncle Sam — 'I Want You'

As Veterans Day approached, Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 had a message for all veterans taken straight from the words of "Uncle Sam" on recruitment posters through the years — "I Want You."
Post Commander Jason Furr and Senior Vice Commander Chris Morris are attempting to recruit active members for the post to help it fulfill its many ceremonial and organizational duties, as well as provide it with a bright future.
“Our main issue is having warm bodies to get up and do stuff,” Furr said. “We have all kinds of these events like the flag retirement ceremony.
"If it wasn’t for Chris (Morris) and Jerry Rawlins ... Jerry’s been doing that ceremony for the last 20 years. He’s tired, and by rights he should be. He should be sitting back and watching us do it instead of him taking lead on it all the time.”
According to Furr, Morris has been trying to get more involved, it's just that the post doesn't have enough people from their generation to handle all the events.
“We do funerals,” he said. “That’s a five-man detail — commander, chaplain, senior, junior and sergeant of the guard. It’s usually always the same five people. That gets to be a lot when it’s always the same five people always running back and forth to these things.
"There’s been a couple of times where I’ve almost had to turn down doing funeral services. That’s one of our bread and butter things, our last rites. When it’s my time to pass, I’d like for somebody to do my honors.”
Furr explained that, with younger veterans not participating in ceremonial events, they don’t understand that by the time they get involved and realize that rituals are important, the ones to teach them how to perform the ceremonies will be gone.
“When I first started as commander, I had more than 600 members,” he said. “Now I’m down to about 400. I think I only have two World War II vets and one Korean vet.
"All of my Vietnam vets — the median age is about 74. A lot of them have health issues. They can’t do ceremonies.”
While 400 club members sounds like a lot of muscle to move, Furr maintains that is simply not the case.
“You come to our meetings on the second Tuesdays, it’s the same 20 people,” he said. “I might get one non-officer to come in. I don’t mind having silent members but there should be a younger generation out here.
"Chris and I talk about this a lot. I understand the problem. Our 'conflict eras,' they’re still trying to make a living. They’re still raising children. There’s only a handful of us that are disabled and have the time to commit.
“A lot of it is interest. That’s across groups, I’m talking Elks, AmVets, American Legion, Order of Odd Fellows. All these groups that were community activist groups back in the 1960s were a great thing, but now it’s not generating interest. How do you generate interest in a place where it’s just a veteran’s place?”
The VFW has a vast array of different events and projects that posts can participate in to honor veterans and help their community. Aside from the all-too-often funeral guard, Furr listed an exhaustive number of them that take place throughout the year.
“Memorial Day we go around to cemeteries and have 21-gun salutes,” he said. “We have Veterans Day on the courthouse square. We do the POW/MIA Day. We partnered with the Daughters of the American Revolution to celebrate [Revolutionary War veteran] Alexander at the cemetery at Parkland Hospital. We work with a hospice going to different nursing homes doing pinning ceremonies for awards. We do scholarships with the kids. I can’t tell you how much stuff we do with the ROTC.”
Bringing up another activity, Morris said, “We go to cemeteries and put flags on VA markers. It’s not just veterans that are killed in action, but any grave that has a veteran foot marker.”
He then mentioned a post activity in which the members are no longer participating.
“Our quartermaster is generally the grillmaster here," Morris said. "All summer long he has been asking for volunteers. This VFW is known for our summer barbecues. This is our first year in a long time that we did not do a barbecue. When there’s a call for volunteers, it’s the same faces doing all the stuff.”
Furr mentioned that three or four posts closed in their district last year because of declining membership. Morris concurred, noting that the Park Hills post had shut down and Fredericktown's post had merged with Farmington's.
Morris commented that there are younger veterans who are eligible for membership in the VFW.
“The Afghanistan War,” he said. “That’s 21 years worth of war veterans that we don’t have. We had six veterans. One of them died. One moved. We still have a couple of them, but they are raising families and are very busy. We have several that are members of this post, but are not here.”
Furr keeps trying different methods to build interest in the post, but hasn't found the “spark” that will motivate younger veterans to join and encourage current members to participate.
“We were down at the Centene Center for 9/11,” he said. “We had a booth trying to do a membership drive and fundraising. I got to talk to a lot of people, but most of them weren’t really interested — even people that I knew were vets that are not part of any group.
"Since I’ve been commander, we’ve tried at least once or twice a month to have some kind of event where we try to get the families in to do stuff. I bring my own children in and try to make it a family event. We have a victory garden out there. We are open 365 days a year.”
To become a VFW member, Furr explained that a veteran must have served on the ground in a conflict situation. Because of this, he contends that while the post provides a number of activities for its members, it also offers veterans a place where they can be around others who can relate to the things they have experienced while in the military and after reentering civilian life.
“I was looking at the suicide rates from Desert Storm forward,” he said. “We’ve had more suicides than we’ve had people killed in combat. That’s one of our big things here. If you come here, we all identify with each other. It’s that camaraderie.
"Most people that have been in the military can’t talk to people that haven’t been in the military because those people can’t understand it. The mindset’s different. This is a place where people can come and unwind and feel safe. We are nonjudgmental. The same for the AmVets, the American Legion, all these places. That’s what they are for.”
Morris clarified that the post is not just for veterans. “You don’t have to be a VFW member to volunteer. You don’t have to be a member to go into our clubroom and socialize with the members and enjoy yourself.”
Furr conceded that he finds it exhausting to keep the post going while also having to participate in all of the ceremonies.
“I wish we could we do more,” he said. “It gets down to the point of I want to do this, but I can’t. I don’t know how to spark people’s interest. They don’t know what they’re going to lose.”
