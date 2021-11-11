VFW Post 5896 echos Uncle Sam — 'I Want You'

Morris commented that there are younger veterans who are eligible for membership in the VFW.

“The Afghanistan War,” he said. “That’s 21 years worth of war veterans that we don’t have. We had six veterans. One of them died. One moved. We still have a couple of them, but they are raising families and are very busy. We have several that are members of this post, but are not here.”

Furr keeps trying different methods to build interest in the post, but hasn't found the “spark” that will motivate younger veterans to join and encourage current members to participate.

“We were down at the Centene Center for 9/11,” he said. “We had a booth trying to do a membership drive and fundraising. I got to talk to a lot of people, but most of them weren’t really interested — even people that I knew were vets that are not part of any group.

"Since I’ve been commander, we’ve tried at least once or twice a month to have some kind of event where we try to get the families in to do stuff. I bring my own children in and try to make it a family event. We have a victory garden out there. We are open 365 days a year.”