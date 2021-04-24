WATCH NOW: Bombs away: Vietnam vet recalls his time as an munitions specialist

“I wrote a letter to my congressman and he got me out of the first set of orders because I was helping my Mom on the farm every weekend,” he said. “I got another set of orders about a month later and I figured after I had less than a year to go, they wouldn’t send me back. I wrote my congressman again to get out of it, but the congressman wrote me back and said, ‘Son, that place is for sale.' My mom had put it up for sale and didn’t tell me.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before he left for Vietnam, he decided to take his mom to visit her sisters in Farmington, where his cousin fixed him up on a date.

“All the guys I knew were being drafted or joining,” Belinda said. “They were halfway drunk when they left, and when they came back, they stayed drunk for six months or more. He was telling me all these stories about drinking, and I’d just laugh at him, like: You sound like everyone else I know at this time.”

They went on less than a dozen dates. The flame was lit.

“We wrote the whole time he was in Vietnam. I was writing him letters and he was answering questions I asked him,” she said. Then she had a scare. “All of a sudden, I wasn’t getting answers back. Come to find out, the mail had gotten bogged up. Then, all at once, he went to his mailbox and it was jammed up.”