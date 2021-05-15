WATCH NOW: Continuing a family tradition

Sometimes there were a few pranks, too. Gibson recalled one night when he was sleeping. A fellow soldier threw a CS Grenade, often used for crowd control in outdoor situations, into his tent to “choke everyone up and watch everyone run out blindly, stumbling in the dark, just for a good laugh.”

One of Gibson’s most memorable experiences in the military was being with his fellow soldiers in Iraq on the 4th of July.

“Our colonel had the field artillery shoot powder bags that would explode a big fire in the sky over the city as our firework display,” he said. “I just remember thinking you can’t get much more patriotic than being in a combat zone for America and seeing such a beautiful sight on our Independence Day so many miles from home!”

He said that event still remains one of his most favorite memories of all.

Gibson ended his military career as a recruiter in Festus, where he looked to recruit new soldiers and inform them of the many opportunities with the Army.

“I wish people would realize the Army is an opportunity, not a last chance,” he said. “The opportunities for experience, travel and education are second to none!”