WATCH NOW: Continuing a family tradition

For many families, service in the military is continued from generation to generation, where strength, bravery and heroism weave together the past, the present and the future.
For Bonne Terre resident Timothy Gibson, he joined the U.S. Army to continue the family tradition of military service set forth by his grandfather Jesse Gibson who served in World War II; father Steve Gibson and uncles Tommy Dunlap and Lynn Coleman who served in Vietnam; and additional family members Scott Gibson and Robert Smith who also served.
Gibson was only 17 when he joined in February 1992.
“I joined because of family tradition and service,” said Gibson, “and for the opportunity to better myself while being able to travel and experience new cultures and countries.”
He said basic training was “more fun than hard” once he got into the right mindset. He enjoyed the challenge of learning all the new things soldiers learn when they first join the military.
At that time, Gibson felt the Army provided the best opportunities for jobs and travel when he was younger.
Gibson began his military career as a combat engineer where he learned about explosives, route clearance and obstacle creation. He then became a cook who was in charge of feeding different elements of the force while also ensuring rations and supplies were appropriate.
Although he enjoyed the steak and shrimp, by far the worst military food he ate was the T-Ration meal, or “T-Rat,” canned spaghetti.
“I hate spaghetti to this day,” said Gibson.
He gained many more skills during his military service, including from how to lead soldiers to being able to create and organize spreadsheets and various data in recruiting.
During his 23 years of service, Gibson was stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado, twice and Flagstaff, Arizona. In addition, he was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, a city in the middle part of the country
Gibson experienced two years of combat in Iraq which included tasks such as convoy security and living in small base camps in AR Ramadi to Tal Afar and border security. He was deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom for 12 months from April 2003 to March 2004 and then redeployed to Iraq from March 2005 to February 2006.
In addition, he was deployed to Kosovo from July to December 1999.
“My most frightening times were the many days and nights in Iraq filled with ambushes and rocket attacks,” he said. “Just driving down the road in fear of IED (improved explosive devices) every day or having mortars impact the roof where you slept was always frightening.”
He said he and his comrades learned to laugh about it and make jokes in order to cope with the fear and constant threat always on their minds.
Sometimes there were a few pranks, too. Gibson recalled one night when he was sleeping. A fellow soldier threw a CS Grenade, often used for crowd control in outdoor situations, into his tent to “choke everyone up and watch everyone run out blindly, stumbling in the dark, just for a good laugh.”
One of Gibson’s most memorable experiences in the military was being with his fellow soldiers in Iraq on the 4th of July.
“Our colonel had the field artillery shoot powder bags that would explode a big fire in the sky over the city as our firework display,” he said. “I just remember thinking you can’t get much more patriotic than being in a combat zone for America and seeing such a beautiful sight on our Independence Day so many miles from home!”
He said that event still remains one of his most favorite memories of all.
Gibson ended his military career as a recruiter in Festus, where he looked to recruit new soldiers and inform them of the many opportunities with the Army.
“I wish people would realize the Army is an opportunity, not a last chance,” he said. “The opportunities for experience, travel and education are second to none!”
Gibson retired in June 2015 after 23 years of service. During his military career, he earned the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal; four Army commendation medals; eight Army achievement medals; seven Good Conduct medals and campaign medals from Iraq and Kosovo; and numerous ribbons and military decorations for retired A Sergeant First Class E-7.
He said after returning home from Iraq, the transition was easy as he was surrounded by fellow soldiers and experiences. But now that he is retired, that has been more of a struggle.
“For the first time in 23 years, I wasn’t a soldier anymore and it took a while to adjust,” Gibson said. “Some days I still miss it as it’s what I am and will always be.”
He said one of the hardest parts of being a soldier was losing “many family members while serving and I have lost many friends to the Iraq conflict and attacks.”
Unfortunately, he is still losing friends to this day due to veteran suicide.
“This is a huge problem among our nation’s finest,” he said.
Through his military experience, Gibson learned that true leadership is “about helping people up and giving them the tools to be better than you.”
“I learned that the right team can accomplish any mission, and that family is anyone you choose it to be,” he said. “I also learned dedication and loyalty are traits that serve you daily.”
Gibson also met many special people during his military career who are his “brothers-in-arms to this day,” he said. “I love each and every soldier I deployed with and many I talk to weekly.”
He added that he wishes people knew the nation’s veterans have served their country well and it “isn’t a title to be looked at softly.”
As honorable veterans, he said these men and women have done what was asked of them, and many went above and beyond that they should be cherished.
“It is because of them that we live free,” Gibson said.
He met his wife, Kelly, when he was stationed in Colorado. The couple has two daughters, Hannah, an RN in Potosi, and Raegan, a sophomore at North County High School. He enjoys spending time with his family, kayaking and going to concerts.
In reflection of his service in the military, Gibson was certain of one thing: “I wouldn’t change anything about my military service because it’s made me who I am today, and I am very proud of that.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
