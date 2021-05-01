WATCH NOW: For the love of country

Fred said he remembers the boredom waiting for something to happen, and then when something did happen, being scared.

“And that happens all the time,” he said. “You never know, minute to minute, when you’re out on a patrol or something, that somebody could have you in their sights, but it’s just part of being a soldier. Everybody goes through it that was over there. As far as it was all memorable. I didn’t enjoy the actual combat of it, but you enjoy the people you were with and things like that.”

Fred does recall meeting and speaking to General William Westmoreland and talking to him. Westmoreland was commander of United States forces during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968, and was chief of staff of the United States Army from 1968 to 1972.

“He just asked how we were doing and where we were from,” Fred said. “We told him where we from and how we were doing. He asked me if I was going to make it a career. Even at that time, I knew I wanted to make it a career.”

Fred’s grandmother died and he was sent back to St. Francois County in August of 1969. Fred and John both came home.

John extended again which prevented Fred from going back because brothers were not supposed be in country at the same time.