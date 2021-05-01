WATCH NOW: For the love of country

Command Sgt. Major Fred Renshaw is a patriot in every sense of the word.
He knew at an early age that he wanted to serve his country like his father had.
“I was considering going into the service since I was in grade school, watching John Wayne movies and the cavalry and seeing the colour sergeant majors, my ambition my whole life was to be a sergeant major in the Army,” Fred said. “I knew I was going to be in the Army. I hoped I would make sergeant major.”
Fred’s father fought in World War II in the Navy in the Pacific.
“He is the reason all of us boys served,” Fred said. “And my (two) sisters also married military men.”
Three of the Renshaw boys, Fred (the oldest), John, and Vernon served in Vietnam. Vernon was in the Navy on the USS Kitty Hawk in the Gulf of Tonkein. Fred and John, who was in the Navy and then the Army, served together.
Gary was an Army medic at Fort Leonard Wood, and Danny was in the Navy.
“My dad instilled in all of us a real sense of patriotism and a sense of service to our country,” Fred said. “All of us loved our country. All of us are very patriotic. All of us knew from very young that when we were old enough we would join the military some way.”
Fred was born Oct. 7, 1948, in St. Louis. He said his family moved a lot. His family was living in New Mexico when his parents decided to move back here. Fred went to five high schools.
Fred went to Potosi High School. Then the family moved from Cadet to Doe Run and he went to Doe Run High School for ninth grade.
“In 1963, when I was going to high school in Doe Run and going steady with my wife, that’s the year President Kennedy was killed,” Fred said. “At that time Vietnam was going on and they were talking about the domino effect of communism and if we didn’t stop it in Vietnam then we would stop it in our own country.”
Fred said he knew then that when he graduated out of high school, he was going to go in the Army, because communism had to be stopped.
“We thought and we were told that if you let the communists take over South Vietnam, then there would be a domino effect and we would be fighting them in our country, and I didn’t want to fight them here,” he said. “I would have fought them anywhere, but I didn’t want to fight them in our country. And I know that was the way me and my brothers felt.”
The family moved to St. Louis, and he went to McKinely High School and Roosevelt High School. He graduated from Kingsburg High School in Kingsburg, California in 1967.
Fred said after high school graduation, he came back to St. Francois County to see his mom and dad. He enlisted into the Army on his 19th birthday, Oct. 7, 1967, in Farmington.
He went to the reception station in St. Louis and spent the night and was in Fort Leonard Wood the next day. It was at Fort Leonard Wood that Fred began his first 10-12 weeks of training.
“It was good,” Fred said. “Of course it was hard, but I enjoyed it. The discipline and the closeness you got because you were all going through the same thing. It was like you had battle buddies.”
Fred’s first training was with US Army Air Defense Command, or ARADCOM, working as an operator with the Nike Hercules missile system. He was stationed at ARADCOM in California.
Fred said he wanted to go to Vietnam, but was not going to be able to go to Vietnam, because they didn’t have that position, there, so he volunteered to be trained as a combat engineer for another 10 weeks at Fort Leonard Wood again. After that training, he went straight to Vietnam, late in 1968.
“When you first get there, you go to a place called Tan Son Nhut Air Base,” Fred said.
The air base was located near Saigon in southern Vietnam. The United States used it as a major base during the Vietnam War, stationing Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine units there.
The 25th replacement company was there, and Renshaw was assigned to the 87th engineers at Cam Ranh Bay. His duties included building, mine detecting, and guard duty.
“But I wanted more, so I volunteered to go up north to one of the companies north of Phu Bai,” Fred said.
At the same time, Fred’s brother, John, was stationed in Da Nang and Marble Mountain.
Fred had become a corporal by this time. He said his job at Phu Bai was “to mine detect on roads, provide road security watching so they didn’t get shot and you would be available for any duty that came up. When those duties came up that were being a guard on a convoy that was going to Da Nang or something, that’s what I always volunteered for, so I could go see my brother. But you did whatever they had for you to do.”
Fred said he first saw combat at the end of March and early April in 1969. He recalls how he felt when he first saw combat.
“Oh yeah, you’re nervous, you’re scared,” Fred said. “If you’re not scared, you’re crazy, because it’s scary; that somebody’s trying to shoot you, somebody’s trying to kill you. You’re trying to kill them so you can go home, and they’re trying to kill you, so they can go home.
"But I don’t hold any animosity toward the soldiers that we fought against because they were in the same boat we were. We were just trying to survive and get home back to our country, just like they were trying to do.”
Fred said he remembers the boredom waiting for something to happen, and then when something did happen, being scared.
“And that happens all the time,” he said. “You never know, minute to minute, when you’re out on a patrol or something, that somebody could have you in their sights, but it’s just part of being a soldier. Everybody goes through it that was over there. As far as it was all memorable. I didn’t enjoy the actual combat of it, but you enjoy the people you were with and things like that.”
Fred does recall meeting and speaking to General William Westmoreland and talking to him. Westmoreland was commander of United States forces during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968, and was chief of staff of the United States Army from 1968 to 1972.
“He just asked how we were doing and where we were from,” Fred said. “We told him where we from and how we were doing. He asked me if I was going to make it a career. Even at that time, I knew I wanted to make it a career.”
Fred’s grandmother died and he was sent back to St. Francois County in August of 1969. Fred and John both came home.
John extended again which prevented Fred from going back because brothers were not supposed be in country at the same time.
While he was back in Farmington in 1969, he happened to run into his old girlfriend from Doe Run High School, who he hadn’t seen in six years. Not long after that chance meeting, Renshaw proposed.
He married Carolyn Sue Lunsford Oct. 11, 1969. She is from St. Francois County and has lived here her entire life. The couple have four children, Terri Michelle is the oldest, then Fred T. Renshaw II, John Eric, and Amanda Marie. Fred and Carolyn also have 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Fred was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and went to drill sergeant school at the fort. He reenlisted in 1969.
“I volunteered to go back after we were married and it was winding down, and they didn’t need people over there as much,” Fred said.
Fred was with the 5th Engineers until he went to drill sergeant school. He graduated from drill sergeant school in July 1970 and stayed at Ford Leonard Wood through 1972.
Fred said he did have some negative interactions with civilians when he returned home from Vietnam. He recalled people trying to pick fights with the soldiers and protesters trying to enter the fort.
“That was a sign of the times,” Fred said. “Half the country was against it and half the country was for it. I don’t hold any animosity toward them. They did what they felt was right, and we did what we felt was right.”
Fred got out for a couple of years in 1972 and went to Yorkville, Illinois and worked for Caterpillar.
Then he went in the reserves in 1974. He and his wife returned to this area when their parents were getting older. Fred went to college to become a special education teacher, but the pay was not as good as being active reserve or active Army. So he stayed in the Army and he became a staff sergeant.
Fred graduated from the sergeant major academy in January 11, 1990. It was a seven-month school.
“It was a really good school,” Fred said. “I learned a lot there. It was like the war college was for officers. It’s the war college for NCOs.”
Fred was appointed command sergeant major in April 1996. After 35 years, four months and 18 days in the United States Army, Fred retired in 2002.
“I’m most proud of just serving,” Fred said. “I was very proud to be a soldier. My dad raised us to be patriotic and to have a sense of service and I did that and I’m proud of that. My kids are all proud of me. They know what a toll it takes over the years.”
It was the his oldest child, Terri, who asked that Fred’s story be told.
“Although he didn’t talk much about his experiences in the war, he did tell us some stories,” Terri said. “My father gave everything for this country and he deserves to be recognized for his years of service. He has always been and always will be my hero.”
Fred was not injured in Vietnam, but does have health issues as a result of his time there.
“The Army gave me more than I’ve ever given it,” he said. “It gave me a chance to go and see things. It gave me an education. It gave me a sense responsibility, a sense of duty, a sense of patriotism, even more than what I had.
"I love our country. I would do the same thing all over again, even though me, John, and Vernon all suffered from some of the effects of Agent Orange.”
Fred has ischemic heart disease, congestive heart failure and COPD. He also has hearing issues as result of the loud explosions.
“I’m very proud of our country,” Fred said. “I’m very proud of the people who served. I think it is a good thing. I don’t regret it at all. I would do it again.”
Fred also said he would encourage anyone interested to consider serving in the military.
“I would be all for it,” he said. “I would tell them there’s good and there’s bad. I think there’s no better thing than to serve your country. It’s patriotic.”
Fred is a lifetime member of the VFW and the DAV, and he is a yearly member of the American Legion.