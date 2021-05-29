WATCH NOW: Francis: 'Give the glory to those that work for or with you'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Each time/rank has awesome memories and all of them revolve around working with the greatest people in the world," Francis said. "Soldiers have huge hearts and thrive on being part of the solution and not the problem."

Francis said he likes to teach this to the JROTC students he instructs.

"If they can take that lesson, to focus their life in helping others, then this world will be a better place to live in," Francis said. "Life is also about contacts. We don't do anything in life without the help of someone else."

Francis said it is nice to have people you know wanting to be part of something that makes the community better.

"I've worked with soldiers and civilians of all ranks and walks of life and one thing is clear, we all have talents that no one else has," Francis said. "We were made specifically for a greater plan in life. I always tried to find out what each person's talent was so when the time came they could shine. Use your talent."

Francis has an unbelievable ability to see the good in everyone and in all situations. He even found a sense of peace during deployment.