WATCH NOW: Francis: 'Give the glory to those that work for or with you'

Lt. Col. John Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Retired, spent more than 28 years serving his country and to this day, he still gets up, puts on his fatigues and goes to work as a JROTC Instructor at Fredericktown High School.
Francis said he began planning his return to Fredericktown, and specifically Fredericktown High School, eight years before his retirement.
"I love my job here with the Fredericktown School District," Francis said. "This organization has amazing employees that have the service mentality I love. Everyone wants to help where they can and it makes my job easy because of it."
Francis said he loves teaching and wanted to come back to his hometown to show others that you can do something great even though you are from Fredericktown.
"I remember thinking I would never come back to this town when I left," Francis said. "It's funny that you find in life the greatest people helped make you who you are.
"My travels around the world helped me to understand how good we actually have it here. If you look at all the hate and anger in the world and compare it to Fredericktown then it becomes a no-brainer. Fredericktown tops the list."
Francis said his dad always told him to find a job you love, and you never work a day in your life.
"I've always enjoyed the military and thoroughly enjoy teaching the cadets in JROTC," Francis said. "They are great students and thrive in the program."
Francis enlisted in the Army National Guard in September of 1988 at the Fredericktown armory. His father and mother were in the military, both of whom he highly respected.
"I enjoyed the thought of helping others who could not help themselves," Francis said. "The military has a tradition of honor and integrity. The structure and order appealed to me."
Throughout the years, Francis climbed in ranks and spent nearly 10 years in the regular Army before returning to the Army National Guard as a captain. He would finish out his active duty in November 2016 as a lieutenant colonel.
During his military career, Francis was a combat engineer and an aviator who flew Blackhawks, Hueys, Kiowas and the King Air.
When asked what his favorite part of serving was, he said being able to change what others thought impossible.
"When you take a talented group of mission-focused soldiers and challenge them to be more than they think they can be, it will always turn out better than you thought, if you motivate them correctly," Francis said. "Not all soldiers think the same or are stimulated to achieve until you establish a solid relationship with them."
Francis said he has loved working with others to achieve throughout out his time in the service and now as an instructor.
"Each time/rank has awesome memories and all of them revolve around working with the greatest people in the world," Francis said. "Soldiers have huge hearts and thrive on being part of the solution and not the problem."
Francis said he likes to teach this to the JROTC students he instructs.
"If they can take that lesson, to focus their life in helping others, then this world will be a better place to live in," Francis said. "Life is also about contacts. We don't do anything in life without the help of someone else."
Francis said it is nice to have people you know wanting to be part of something that makes the community better.
"I've worked with soldiers and civilians of all ranks and walks of life and one thing is clear, we all have talents that no one else has," Francis said. "We were made specifically for a greater plan in life. I always tried to find out what each person's talent was so when the time came they could shine. Use your talent."
Francis has an unbelievable ability to see the good in everyone and in all situations. He even found a sense of peace during deployment.
"I was deployed in Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Iraq but had a sense of peace during the deployment based on my faith," Francis said. "Obviously, there is always a sense of anxiety of the unknown, but the resiliency training I received in the military helped me cope with the emotions."
Francis said having a loving wife and family praying for him also brought him strength to move forward with the mission without fear. His family undoubtedly provided the support and love Francis needed to be the best he could be, but time away from them was the hardest part.
"Family is the most important part of remaining in the military," Francis said. "I strive to balance family time and the job. This would be important in any career chosen."
Francis said many jobs require you to spend long periods of time away, but keeping in touch and letting them know they are loved is critical to maintaining a solid relationship.
"My wife is an angel to put up with me and my job," Francis said. "She always kept me grounded and brought reality to an otherwise chaotic and stressful profession."
Francis said he is married to the most amazing wife in the world, Sherry, and has an awesome daughter, Melody.
"We really have a great relationship with each other and I am extremely blessed to have them in my life," Francis said. "They have come to love the military life also.
"It gave them experiences they may not have gone through without being in it. My wife came over to Egypt when I was deployed there and was able to see the Holy Land with me."
Francis said his family has been able to travel all over the United States and see a lot of the country's history.
"This is important in the development of our pride in American history," Francis said. "I wish everyone had the opportunity to see the nation and the world as I have."
Francis said he thinks the nation would have a lot less problems if others could see the United States and its history as he has.
When asked what advice he would give to someone considering joining the military Francis said, "Go in with the attitude that you want to do for others no matter how tired you are."
Francis said the "what's in it for me" attitude will draw people away from you but once you start doing for others people will want to work with you.
"This is what makes someone a great leader," Francis said. "Give the glory to those that work for or with you. You don't need glory. Remain grounded with the thought of how can I make this environment better for those I serve and work with."
