WATCH NOW: Godsey serves 17 years, perseveres through struggles to pursue dream

The US Navy has always been a tradition in Steven Godsey’s family.
As far back as he can remember, he says. His grandfather, great grandfathers, uncles, all joined the Navy.
But not his dad or any of his dad’s brothers.
“It actually skipped that generation,” he added.
His grandfather was a tail gunner on a bomber in World War II.
“They saw the horror in him coming back from World War II,” he explained. “I don't know why. That's just kind of what I suspect is reason they didn't join.”
But Godsey decided to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps.
Growing up poor in rural southeastern Missouri – he’s originally from Kennett but now lives outside of Farmington - he saw the Navy as his way to continue his education and see the world. His dream was to be an art teacher.
“At least I get to travel the world to see all the art that I've only seen in books,” he said.
He won his first art show in fifth grade in Zalma, appropriately with a drawing of Uncle Sam.
His art teacher slipped his drawing in with the high school show and he won that one, too. He went on to win in a district and state competition.
“That's really what got me into art,” he added.
Then in high school, it was his art teacher, Diana Simmons, who helped him to reach his goals when he was struggling.
“She really pushed me and she turned my life around that senior year and made me realize my worth,” he explained. “I thought, if I could ever do that for just one kid — and hopefully more than one — but if I could do it for one kid, then my life would really have meaning on that side of things.”
So to help him pursue his dream of teaching art, he joined the Navy in 1988 at 17 years old.
Steven Godsey, a veteran of the US Navy and US Army, recalls concurring challenges to pursue his educational aspirations.
It was a family affair. His brother and two of his cousins joined on the same day.
He graduated from Greenville High School in 1989 and shipped out.
Life in the Navy
Godsey was assigned to the USS Trenton (LPD-14), a Gator freighter/amphibious transport. They shipped out to the Mediterranean.
Then he came home for about a week and shipped out to Panama.
“For the drug wars down there,” he added.
He was a boatswain’s mate.
“We run the ship, steer the ship,” he explained. “We ran the guns.”
The gun he operated was the CIWS, a radar-guided Gatling gun.
In 1990, he returned home for a few days before heading out to the Persian Gulf and the beginning of war there.
“We were the first boots on the ground,” he said. “First ships in the vicinity. We spent 11 months over there.”
On their way home, they were rerouted back for Operation Eastern Exit in early 1991.
“We went and evacuated the embassy that was surrounded by rebel forces in Somalia,” he explained.
The USS Trenton was involved in evacuating about 300 people from the US Embassy in Mogadishu.
“The whole ship got letters of commendation and stuff from the ambassadors and dignitaries,” he added.
He did two more tours in the Mediterranean before suffering a spinal injury in a car accident as he was leaving work in 1992.
After they accident, he moved to supply duty.
And the time at sea began to take a toll on him.
“Once I got there, I loved it,” Godsey said of joining the Navy. “I absolutely loved it. I was planning on making a career out of it. I don’t know. After spending 40 months at sea out of 48, it was just too much.”
When he found out his next orders would also be at sea, he decided he was done. He got out of the Navy in May of 1993.
During his time, he said, he was certified for more than 30 different jobs and he traveled to 28 countries.
He also got to be the artist on the ship for insignias and such.
And all the traveling allowed him to see art around the world. He visited the Louvre in Paris, Pompeii and the Colosseum in Italy, the Pyramids in Egypt, the Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon in Mexico, and castles in England and other part of Europe.
“Every ancient site that was even anywhere remotely near the port,” he said.
“To me, art is not just painting or sculpture,” he continued. “It’s architecture and everything.”
After leaving the Navy, he tried starting a business but couldn’t readjust. The Navy wasn’t taking priors, so later in 1993, he joined the Army.
Life in the Army
Godsey served for two years with the active Army Reserves.
The same day he got out, he joined the National Guard in Arkansas where he was in the infantry.
He continued to bounce around for a few years, serving in Popular Bluff as supply and the Napa Valley area of California as a truck driver.
In 1994 in Popular Bluff and again in 1997 in California, he tried taking some college classes, but he didn’t stick with it.
“My PTSD was just kicking me in the teeth,” he explained.
But he was able to do a little teaching. During his time in California, many schools were cutting art programs to reduce their budgets.
“I actually went around and volunteered to teach art at some of these smaller schools like a day or two a week,” he said.
In 1998, his dad got sick, so he decided to transfer closer to home.
He ended up in Dudley, where he served as a generator mechanic.
In 2006, he got out.
“I physically couldn't go any more with my spinal injury,” he explained.
He did try to re-enlist again in 2007 in Farmington, but they wouldn’t let him.
“They said I was too old and too injured,” he added.
Life after the military
Godsey had spent the last 17 years in the military. It was only when he got out that he started to deal with his PTSD.
“It was it was strange because the PTSD never affected me until after I got out,” he said. “Then I was just struggling, trying to hold down a job and trying to readjust and everything. It's like being slapped in the face a little.”
He tried in-house hospitalization twice, one-on-one therapy, group therapy, and medications.
“Nothing seemed to work,” he added.
He even attempted suicide one time.
But then Dr. Pamela Wallen, a psychologist at the Farmington VA clinic, suggested prolonged exposure therapy.
He said he’s one of the first patients in the state to try the therapy.
According to the US Department of Veteran Affairs, PE therapy teaches you to gradually approach trauma-related memories, feelings, and situations that you have been avoiding since your trauma.
“Oh, I hated that,” he recalled. “I hated her for the longest time. She would call me at the house like if I missed an appointment. ‘Oh, no, you're not missing this appointment. We're going to do it over the phone if nothing else.’ Like the anniversaries, different things that happened, she'd be calling me to double check and make sure I was doing things like should.”
But eventually a light switch went off.
“I thought the world of her after that,” he said. “I think she’s a miracle worker.”
That was about a decade ago.
“She taught me the tools and everything to manage it,” he continued. “If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be here.”
He wanted to help other veterans with PTSD, so he and four other veterans founded Veterans with Hope in Farmington. But they had to close the doors after a few years. The president died of a heart attack and they struggled to find a replacement.
Then in 2016, he suffered another setback. He was in a car accident in Festus. A tractor trailer pulled out in front of him, his seat belt didn’t lock and he flew through the windshield.
“It really messed me up,” he said. “They didn’t think I would survive.”
He suffered a traumatic brain injury and couldn’t remember his name most days.
He spent six months in rehab at Jackson Barracks VA in St. Louis. Since the accident, he’s had numerous surgeries on his face, spine, knees, shoulders, and ankles.
“I live with pain every day,” he said. “But pain’s your friend. It tells you you’re still alive.”
Life as a student/future art teacher
After the accident, Godsey started thinking about teaching again.
“I knew that if I didn't give myself something like a future plan a future goal, I wouldn‘t recover,” he said.
When his dad passed away in 2017, he became really serious about it.
“He always wanted me to finish school,” he added.
With the tuition help of a VA program, he graduated from Mineral Area College last week after just starting in January 2020 and taking three honors classes.
“I study anywhere from six to eight hours a day, every day,” he said. “That's the only way that I can, I guess, rehabilitate my brain so that I can get the grades that I have.”
Right away, he’s starting classes at the University of Missouri-St. Louis to be a secondary art teacher. He also hopes to go on a get his doctorate.
For him, his art has always been therapeutic, whether it’s his pencil and charcoal drawings or tattoos, which he did before his accident.
After the accident, his art doesn’t come as easily, but he isn’t giving up.
“It isn't at the level I want it to be, but your brain is a muscle,” he added. “You’ve got to exercise it. That’s the only way I'll get back to where I used to be.”
Now he hopes to inspire the next generation of artists.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.