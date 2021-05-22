WATCH NOW: Godsey serves 17 years, perseveres through struggles to pursue dream

In 1994 in Popular Bluff and again in 1997 in California, he tried taking some college classes, but he didn’t stick with it.

“My PTSD was just kicking me in the teeth,” he explained.

But he was able to do a little teaching. During his time in California, many schools were cutting art programs to reduce their budgets.

“I actually went around and volunteered to teach art at some of these smaller schools like a day or two a week,” he said.

In 1998, his dad got sick, so he decided to transfer closer to home.

He ended up in Dudley, where he served as a generator mechanic.

In 2006, he got out.

“I physically couldn't go any more with my spinal injury,” he explained.

He did try to re-enlist again in 2007 in Farmington, but they wouldn’t let him.

“They said I was too old and too injured,” he added.

Life after the military

Godsey had spent the last 17 years in the military. It was only when he got out that he started to deal with his PTSD.