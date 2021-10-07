WATCH NOW: Marine's video of happy reunion with mom goes viral

“I’m supposed to leave Oct. 19. The first two months, I won’t have my phone so we’ll be writing letters,” she said. “But then after two months, I’ll have my phone back and we can text.”

She said she wants to be a mechanic who works on aircraft.

Ben is working toward becoming a rifleman. His senior year at North County he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. He liked physical exercise, he was a football player. He wondered about finding a union job.

“At first my buddy was going to enlist. He wound up not going, but just talking to him, he was telling me everything about it, and I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Ben said. “What he was telling me sounded like something I’d be good at and interested in.”

He started basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego in January, which lasted for three months. Then he started School of Infantry training at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. After his 29 days at home, he’s heading to 29 Palms, California, a Marine base in the desert about three hours from the ocean and an hour from Palm Springs.

Sarah indicated her son is full of surprises — his choice to join the Marines was a bit of a surprise, as well. It wasn’t that he chose the military, it was the branch.