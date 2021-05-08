WATCH NOW: Moore recalls 22 years in the National Guard

It's obvious that Sergeant First Class Andrew F. Moore, U.S. Army Retired, is proud of the 22 years he served in the Missouri Army National Guard. The Farmington resident recalled his time in the military as an opportunity to serve his country and give back for the many freedoms all Americans enjoy.
"I grew up in Perryville, Missouri, with five brothers and three sisters," he said. "Only four family members served in the military. My father, Staff Sergeant Robert G. Moore, served in the Air Force during the Korean War; my older brother, Lieutenant Colonel Michael C. Moore, served in the Marine Corps as a pilot; and my older brother, Master Sergeant Thomas G. Moore, served in the Air Force as an independent duty medic.
After hearing about his older brother Michael's training experience while attending Marine Corp ROTC at the University of Missouri-Rolla, Moore, who was in grade school at the time, decided the military life wasn’t for him. That all changed, however, once he began attending college at Southeast Missouri State University in 1990.
"I got married and started a family right after graduating high school from St. Vincent de Paul in Perryville," Moore said. "I worked several full-time jobs after graduation while attending college full time. That’s when I first considered the military and decided to join the Army National Guard to help pay for college. I enjoyed the military so much I lost interest in college and decided to make it my career."
SFC Andrew Moore talks about a good friend who lost his life serving in Iraq.
Moore's first duty station was with Co B, 1140th Engineer Battalion (Combat), Missouri Army National Guard in Perryville.
"I attended basic and advanced training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri," he said. "I graduated as a combat engineer. My father, being an Air Force veteran, did not approve of my choice to serve as a combat soldier in the U.S. Army. It wasn’t until 10 years later, after Sept. 11, 2001, that I fully understood why he didn’t want me to serve in combat. His uncle, Private Thomas Moore, served in an Army unit in World War I and died from pneumonia in France."
After two years of college and attending weekend drills and annual training with the 1140th Engineer Battalion, Moore intended to enlist in the regular Army. It was when he was offered an active duty position with the National Guard that his plans changed.
"One unique thing about belonging to an engineer unit was the humanitarian missions that our battalion performed over the years in Central America," he said. "I served in the Republic of Panama on three different operations and my last trip was to Honduras. Our battalion built miles of road in the jungle, medical clinics and even schools in remote locations. We conducted all types of horizontal and vertical construction. We also helped build road for the Metlakatla Indian reservation on Annette Island, Alaska.
"When we were not busy with humanitarian operations overseas, we were often activated for state emergency duty back home. I helped out around the state after floods in 1993, 1995, 2011, a tornado in 2005 and an ice storm in 2006. The president activated our unit for the two hurricanes Katrina and Rita in Louisiana in 2005. In the Army National Guard, you get to serve your state when the governor calls and your country when the president calls you to augment active duty forces."
Following Desert Storm, the military restructured the National Guard from a strategic force to an operational force.
"The Army cannot accomplish long-term wars without the Reserve and National Guard forces," Moore explained. "This was demonstrated during the Global War on Terror."
Moore's unit in Farmington — the 1138th Engineer Company (Sapper) — deployed every two years conducting combat missions in Iraq for two deployments and one deployment to Afghanistan.
"Our mission as engineers was route clearance operations," he said. "Combat engineers work with the infantry and often in front of the infantry to clear obstacles. This means we tried to keep the supply routes and alternate supply routes safe by clearing IEDs and EFPs — improvised explosive devices and explosively formed penetrators — off the roads.
"For our first combat deployment in 2004 and 2005, I was a newly promoted platoon sergeant for 3rd Platoon, Co A, 1140th Engineer Battalion (Combat). Our company patrolled in excess of 68,000 kilometers of routes in and around Baghdad. We cleared hundreds of improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordinance without the loss of personnel from our company.
"On the 29th of April in 2004, while supporting 4th Battalion 27th Field Artillery 1st Armored Division, a suicide VBIED (vehicle born improvised explosive device) detonated on a squad providing security for 1st Platoon. Eight U.S. Soldiers were killed in action that day providing security for our unit. I would like to think that our collected efforts helped save lives keeping coalition forces and Iraqi civilians safe while traveling routes in Iraq. We did our best to find the roadside bombs and eliminate them. Often, unfortunately, they found many other units patrolling and convoying in Iraq."
Moore's second deployment to Iraq was in 2007 and 2008 with Farmington's 1138th Engineer Company (Sapper).
"Our mission for that deployment was the same, with the exception that all our efforts finding roadside bombs were in the city of Baghdad. Our unit lost two great soldiers — Staff Sergeant Bradley Skelton and Sergeant Matthew Straughter — from EFPs (Explosively Formed Penetrators), known earlier on as IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices). The majority of our unit also suffered from many concussions resulting in mild traumatic brain injury and traumatic brain injuries. Many soldiers were transferred to wounded warrior units to recover after our deployment. The Army provided us with armored counter IED vehicles to accomplish our mission. The personal body armor and the armored vehicles we were issued saved many lives for personnel in our unit."
After his last deployment to Iraq, Moore served three years with the 35th Engineer Brigade, MOARNG, in Fort Leonard Wood as operations sergeant for the S3 section.
"One of my additional duties there was serving with the Command and Control Element of the Missouri CERFP (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package, or CBRNE. Then I served with the 880th Engineer Team (Haul) in Perryville for two years. My last year in the military, I served as rear detachment commander for 60 soldiers while the forward unit was in Afghanistan conducting route clearance operations. I had no officers in the unit; therefore, as highest ranking NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer), I assumed command of the unit. The flag on my mantle is the flag that flew over the armory in Farmington during my command. The unit returned from Afghanistan in June, then I retired at the end of July 2013."
Since retiring from the National Guard, Moore has held jobs that included delivering mail, driving a school bus and working as a security officer.
"The job I enjoyed the most was working as a Disabled Veterans Representative (DEVOP) for the state of Missouri for two years," he said.
Half the time he served in the military — 11 out of 22 years — Moore spent away from home for military schools, training operations, temporary duty and combat operations.
"Now it’s time for me to enjoy retirement by spending some time with my five daughters and six grandchildren," he said. "My youngest daughter, Senior Airman Drew Anne Jenkinson, also served as a medic in the U.S. Air Force. She is currently stationed at Travis Air Force Base with her husband and my new granddaughter. My wife, Teresa, is retiring next month from the Farmington R7 School District. She has served over 30 years as a counselor for the district and will continue serving the community after retirement. She has her own counseling business — My Turning Point Counseling."
Asked if there was anything else he wanted to share about his years of military service, Moore said, "This Memorial Day I would like to thank and think about all the soldiers I served with over the years.
"I don’t need any specific day for that. Daily they are in my mind and in my heart. They are my extended family and I miss serving with them every day. I don’t need thanks for my service. It was a privilege for me to serve my state and country. Instead thank the family members of the service men and women. They too make the greatest sacrifice when their loved ones leave home in the service of our great nation."
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com