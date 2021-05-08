WATCH NOW: Moore recalls 22 years in the National Guard

Since retiring from the National Guard, Moore has held jobs that included delivering mail, driving a school bus and working as a security officer.

"The job I enjoyed the most was working as a Disabled Veterans Representative (DEVOP) for the state of Missouri for two years," he said.

Half the time he served in the military — 11 out of 22 years — Moore spent away from home for military schools, training operations, temporary duty and combat operations.

"Now it’s time for me to enjoy retirement by spending some time with my five daughters and six grandchildren," he said. "My youngest daughter, Senior Airman Drew Anne Jenkinson, also served as a medic in the U.S. Air Force. She is currently stationed at Travis Air Force Base with her husband and my new granddaughter. My wife, Teresa, is retiring next month from the Farmington R7 School District. She has served over 30 years as a counselor for the district and will continue serving the community after retirement. She has her own counseling business — My Turning Point Counseling."

Asked if there was anything else he wanted to share about his years of military service, Moore said, "This Memorial Day I would like to thank and think about all the soldiers I served with over the years.

"I don’t need any specific day for that. Daily they are in my mind and in my heart. They are my extended family and I miss serving with them every day. I don’t need thanks for my service. It was a privilege for me to serve my state and country. Instead thank the family members of the service men and women. They too make the greatest sacrifice when their loved ones leave home in the service of our great nation."

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

