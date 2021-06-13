WATCH NOW: White carries on legacy of service to vets

His next relocation was to North Carolina, where he worked for six years before returning to Missouri and Scott Air Force Base.

White said although he’s trained like all other soldiers for combat, he acknowledges his military experience has been mostly peaceful — although he came close to being shipped to the Middle East.

“All (my service) was peace time, I was real fortunate for that, but I did get deployed, I had to pack all my bags, take all my stuff for the first Gulf War when Iraq invaded Kuwait,” he said. “Left home, did all the boo-hoos and all that with the family and work.”

When it came time to assess the troops before they were sent over, the powers that be realized they had two men reporting for the same duty.

“I got there, sat down, everyone went through what they were there for, and they got to me and said, ‘Well, we got two of you guys,’ and I said, ‘Well, OK, I’m out.’ I got up and left, I didn’t have to go,” he said.

White said he appreciates the skills, experiences and knowledge that trained him not only for life, but to take life’s challenges and negativity, and turn them into opportunities and positivity.