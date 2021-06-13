WATCH NOW: White carries on legacy of service to vets

Mike White has a 32-year career in the U.S. Army, but what he’s probably best known for, what his most meaningful military-related service could be, is the building and operation of Camp Hope, south of Farmington.
A sprawling, wooded compound of lodge, cabins and outbuildings, Camp Hope invites wounded veterans to take advantage of free rest and relaxation, return to nature, hunt, fish and bond with other vets to continue healing from the traumas of combat. He and his wife dedicated the veterans’ resort to his son, Christopher Neal White, a Marine who was killed in Iraq in 2006, when he was on loan to a platoon.
After losing his younger son, White was sitting in the woods, thinking about how Chris liked to help people, and he loved to hunt and fish. White began wondering what he could do to honor Chris’ memory, and came up with the idea of helping veterans find rest and relaxation through his free resort.
“I know what (disabled veterans) went through, as far as some of the situations people were in. We just wanted to try and turn around and help them as thanks for what they did for us. It’s our way of life,” he said. “We have to support that whether we think it’s right, wrong or indifferent. We still have to stand behind our folks who are out there doing it.”
White’s father was also somewhat of a casualty of war, having served in Vietnam.
“He died at 53. At this time, it’s called Agent Orange, but at that time, the VA wasn’t looking at it as anything wrong,” White said. “Vietnam changed him. They weren’t looking for PTSD, but he definitely had it. I know that now for a fact, after dealing with it here. We did not take care of our Vietnam veterans like we should have.”
White said his own military service does not include direct combat. A 17-year-old from Valles Mines, he joined the deferred entry program in 1978 after the Vietnam War, leaving St. Francois County for basic training in January 1979.
“I had gone with a buddy to his hometown of Lawton, Oklahoma, and we went out to dinner with his family, and there were all these guys in the bar,” White said. “I asked, ‘Who are all these guys?’ and they said, ‘Well, those are G.I.s from Fort Sill. They’re all over town all the time, trust us, they have a good time when they’re out.’ I thought, you know what? Ain’t a whole lot happening in St. Francois County, so it’s time to look into it.
“I went and seen the old trusty recruiter, he got me some tests, and I got a lot of opportunities to pick different jobs. I picked something I thought I’d enjoy and I stuck with that for about 10 years in the military.”
Retired US Army Veteran Mike White shares the importance of brotherhood, hope, and talking through the issues that some veterans face.
He was sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, after he complete his combat and infantry training.
“I was a light wheel vehicle mechanic. I did that from ’79 to I don’t know, probably ’83,” he said. “I got a letter from the Department of Army changing my job to generator mechanic, so I had to go to school for about seven months for that, and I did that for the remainder of the time that I stayed in active duty.”
Stationed in Panama with the 193rd Infantry Brigade from 1979 to 1982 — his assignment recorded in a yellowed news clipping from The Daily Journal — he worked hard and made the best of his free time, fishing and eventually meeting his now-wife of 40 years, Galia.
“Her father was a university professor there, and had quite a few connections,” White said. “(Manuel) Noriega was president at the time and her father knew quite a few people. I once went to the home of Noriega’s pilot, which was interesting.”
White wasn’t around for Noriega’s ouster, although he knows the background.
“I got a lot of history and I know a lot about the insides and out of that country. A lot of things happened,” he said. “There’s a lot of things I know that a lot of other people don’t know. You’d have kids riot and things like that, and other than that, that’s about it. Panama was — and is — still friendly to Americans, there are a lot of people who are retiring there.”
But service in the military is seldom stationary. After Panama, White relocated to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with the 44th Medical Brigade, which set up hospitals “and they need a lot of power, which was my thing,” White said. He was there for about nine months, reenlisted and went to Germany for three and a half years.
“Germany was good, it was a different kind of duty, different kind of unit for me, it was armor and I was in an artillery unit, so I learned a lot about that side of the artillery and armored portion,” he said.
The 1985 Gramm-Rudman Act sought to rein in America’s massive budget deficit, and military spending was slashed. “So instead of my three years, they put me there for four, but since I had a school date I got to leave six months early.
“You’re pretty much at their mercy, wherever they tell you to be, that’s where you’re going to be, so you just make the best of it, pull up your bootstraps and move on.”
White returned to the U.S., serving at Fort Knox and choosing not to reenlist after a couple of years, although he was registered with the National Guard.
“I stayed for about, oh, 12 years, in that area. For 10 years, I got away from the military and I was a director for the service areas for Omega car dealer, they sold everything but Mercuries,” he said. “One day, my wife said, ‘Why don’t you go back to work for the government, that way you have an eight-hour day job.’ So I did, I put in for a job at Fort Knox with the 194th Armored Brigade and it wasn’t a couple weeks before they hired me, so I moved up to Fort Knox and I worked there doing power generation for headquarters until 2010.”
His next relocation was to North Carolina, where he worked for six years before returning to Missouri and Scott Air Force Base.
White said although he’s trained like all other soldiers for combat, he acknowledges his military experience has been mostly peaceful — although he came close to being shipped to the Middle East.
“All (my service) was peace time, I was real fortunate for that, but I did get deployed, I had to pack all my bags, take all my stuff for the first Gulf War when Iraq invaded Kuwait,” he said. “Left home, did all the boo-hoos and all that with the family and work.”
When it came time to assess the troops before they were sent over, the powers that be realized they had two men reporting for the same duty.
“I got there, sat down, everyone went through what they were there for, and they got to me and said, ‘Well, we got two of you guys,’ and I said, ‘Well, OK, I’m out.’ I got up and left, I didn’t have to go,” he said.
White said he appreciates the skills, experiences and knowledge that trained him not only for life, but to take life’s challenges and negativity, and turn them into opportunities and positivity.
“Military service is a good opportunity for young people, it was for me,” he said. “There’s values instilled in you that’ll last you for the rest of your life. It guided me. It made me know that if you put your mind to something, you can get it done. But it also teaches teamwork. You have to have a team to get anything big or important done. It’s not a me-me-me world, although some might see it that way.
“It levels you out. And if you live by them standards, then things will go OK for you. You might get kicked down every once in a while but that happens to everybody. You have to take that negative and turn it into a positive and just keep moving forward.”
All of those life-lessons learned in the U.S. Army have served him well in creating, operating and organizing Camp Hope, which is also a model of forming relationships, organization and results.
“I’m a logistical guy, that’s what I do for a living, that’s what I’ve done for basically the 32 years I’ve been with the Army. I figure things out. I take care of the troops who come here, I take care of their airline tickets and coordinate that, that way, we make one trip to the airport and pick everyone up,” he said. “Same thing with the trip home, I try to get them all on the same flights around the same time, so there are a lot of logistics to an operation like this.
“And yes, Uncle Sam did teach me how to prioritize certain things, and how to, in my mind, organize what goes on. It’s definitely a leadership role in order to do that, but you have to develop a bond with these vets and their families and friends so they feel comfortable when they arrive here. And that’s part of the process of talking to (the veterans).”
White said they have a lot of help from local churches, non-profits, motorcycle organizations and schools, for which he’s grateful. He said he’s pleased veterans today are given more honor than in the Vietnam era, and he’s pleased to do his part to honor his son’s memory and legacy of helping other people.
“I know every single wounded vet who comes here would put the uniform on again, 100%. That’s it. They have that instilled in them, it seems. A lot of them were on pace to retire after 20 years, and they had that taken from them. Depending on who they were and their rank, it might not be a lot,” he said. “That’s why it costs them nothing to come and stay here with us for 8-9 days. It couldn’t have worked out better, we couldn’t have picked a better place for this, really.”
