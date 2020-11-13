WW II pilot leaves memorabilia

An extensive collection of World War II relics from a Farmington native is being curated and researched by his daughter, who has recently moved back to Farmington.
Tamara Spence Hebert spoke at length about the massive collection of military items saved by her late father Reginald Spence and his frequent mentions in the book, “Finish Forty and Home: The Untold World War II Story of B-24s in the Pacific,” written by Phil Scearce, the son of Herman Scearce who was the radio operator and gunner on the Belle of Texas. The book extensively covers the life of a B-24 crew in action during the war, including the plane Spence co-piloted.
“My father grew up in Farmington on Doss Street,” Hebert said. “The old house is still there. He entered the Army Air Corps and became a B-24 pilot. He apparently did quite a lot of traveling, but he was most notably talked about in the family for the ‘Belle of Texas.’”
A second lieutenant, Spence took part in numerous bombing runs, however the most notable of them all made history. Hebert read the report on the enemy fighting that led to the first parachute landing of an aircraft.
“On this particular mission, they got into a fight,” she said. “They intercepted the mission over the target. They got shot up so many times in a 90-mile battle with 30 Japanese ‘Zekes.'
"Two 20 mm shells pierced the right wing; a 90 mm shell tore through the horizontal stabilizer; and 37.7 mm bullets traced a dotted line along the fuselage. They headed to Tarawa to land on a new completed fighter strip, but they had no brakes due to hydraulic failure.”
Local Historian Jon Cozean has been working with Hebert on Spence's experiences as a World War II pilot. He compiled a presentation about the book due to the multiple times Spence is mentioned by the author.
“At the last minute he got the idea of tying three parachutes to the guns and throwing them out the openings and that gave enough drag to slow the plane down,” Cozean said. “It was his idea — and you talk about under pressure at the last minute — they did it and it worked.”
Included in the collection is a letter from General Henry H. (Hap) Arnold commending the crew for the ingenuity used in the landing. According to the book and other sources, using the parachutes was the pilot's idea. Hebert said that her brother, Steve Spence, once asked her father why he didn’t speak up about it.
“Dad’s remark was, ‘I wasn’t interested in the glory, I was interested in saving lives,’” she said. “That is typical Reginald Spence thinking.”
Hebert spoke about some of the more unusual missions that her father took part in during his time in the Pacific Theater.
“B-24s were originally designed for high altitudes to drop heavy bombs,” she said. “There was a mission that was called ‘Mission Mike.’ What they did was switch out all the bomb equipment, so that they could drop mines around the Iwo Jima islands. There were about five routes that the Japanese were shipping in to go to Iwo Jima. They would drop the mines to block the ships coming in.
"The trick was you had to navigate this big plane to fly low altitudes at almost wave height to drop these mines. That in itself is a feat, because then you had to hope you didn’t get spotted. It’s an aspect of the Pacific Theater that I know people seeing movies don’t know about.
“On these ‘Mission Mikes,’ the routes they had to take was between mountains. So, they would take a four-plane diamond shape. My dad flew the rear. The wings would almost touch the sides of the mountains. If they got picked up somewhere, either he was going to crash into something or he was going to get the first hit from behind. There’s so much information that people don’t understand that these guys went through.”
Commenting about Scearce's book,” Hebert said, "[It] is more about the camaraderie — what these guys went through,” Hebert said. “The mechanics and how they would patch an airplane. When a unit was sent out, everybody held their breath for everybody to return. When a plane didn’t return, they held hopes for a while. To think of a lot of the trauma these gentlemen went through, and didn’t talk about, is really amazing.”
Hebert explained that the book's title comes from the 40 missions that were required before a crew could go home.
“The Pacific Theater tended to be slow," she said. "The weather was nice, but not a lot of action. The men wanted to be over in Europe. They wanted to get their 40 missions in and get home until they heard of the rate of being shot down and the weather in Europe. That changed their minds real quick.”
According to Hebert, Spence was one of only two of the original crew members who survived the war.
“The other three went on to fly in different planes,” she said. “Charles Pratte, the pilot at the time, they never found him. They don’t know if the plane flew into a mountain or was shot down.
"That’s a sad story, I can only imagine my father, the camaraderie. Then to find out your crew, these guys you lived with, are no longer. We live in a society where there’s all these avenues for help, these guys were just tough as nails.”
Spence spoke to his brothers, who also served in the war, but Hebert said he talked very little to his family about it.
“I learned [most of this] at his eulogy,” she said. “I sat there and said, ‘He did that?’ He didn’t talk about it.
"We knew about the Belle of Texas, but still I didn’t know the whole story. That book is the closest I’ll ever get to what went on.
“I’m just happy to get this story out. It is the story of a small-town boy who went on to basically do something extremely important and then it went on to where you see certain things landing by parachute, it had something to do with that.”
As a result of his service, Spence was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross; Air Medal with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; Soldier’s Medal; Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal; and three Bronze Service Stars, in addition to his Pilot Wings.
The collection includes pilot training manuals, an actual B-24 operation manual, Spence’s complete service record, a book of military orders, a war bonds book, damage reports from bombing runs, several pictures taken during the war and many other items too numerous to list. Also included are several scenes from his time in service painted by Spence.
