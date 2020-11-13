WW II pilot leaves memorabilia

“B-24s were originally designed for high altitudes to drop heavy bombs,” she said. “There was a mission that was called ‘Mission Mike.’ What they did was switch out all the bomb equipment, so that they could drop mines around the Iwo Jima islands. There were about five routes that the Japanese were shipping in to go to Iwo Jima. They would drop the mines to block the ships coming in.

"The trick was you had to navigate this big plane to fly low altitudes at almost wave height to drop these mines. That in itself is a feat, because then you had to hope you didn’t get spotted. It’s an aspect of the Pacific Theater that I know people seeing movies don’t know about.

“On these ‘Mission Mikes,’ the routes they had to take was between mountains. So, they would take a four-plane diamond shape. My dad flew the rear. The wings would almost touch the sides of the mountains. If they got picked up somewhere, either he was going to crash into something or he was going to get the first hit from behind. There’s so much information that people don’t understand that these guys went through.”