Try 1 month for 99¢
Lotto_4color.gif

Did a Washington County resident wake up as the Missouri Lottery’s newest millionaire?

Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket at Roy’s, 14158 State Highway C in Belgrade, matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a $1.3 million jackpot prize. The winning number combination was 6, 8, 16, 22, 24 and 32.

“Congratulations to the newest winner of ‘Missouri’s Millionaire Game!’” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. 

On Roy's Facebook Page, it says Bobby Warden has claimed the winning ticket. As of press time, he has not notified the lottery office. 

Reardon also encouraged the lucky ticket holder to sign the back of the ticket right away and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Lottery offices are located in St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield.

Draw Games winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Aug. 5. If claimed within 60 days, the ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments. If the player has not chosen within 60 days, payment automatically defaults to the annuity option.

The jackpot now resets to $1 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments