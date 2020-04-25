Million reasons to celebrate Relay

The fight against cancer is a task Madison and Iron County Relay for Life takes on all year long.
This is more than a one day event for these team members. It is a mission, and they now have a million reasons to celebrate their success.
The team has successfully reached a fundraising milestone of $1 million dollars.
"I was blown away when I received the news," Madison/Iron County Relay for Life Event Chair April Sarakas said. "We work very hard every year to reach our goal, but one million just seems like it is so far away. This just goes to show that each and every dollar really does matter."
Sarakas said this is a huge motivation for the whole team and shows them how far they have come since the team began in 1998.
"I am one of just a handful of event chairs for Madison County," Sarakas said. "We have all worked very hard to lead our counties to this goal."
Sarakas said there are many other larger relays that have already met this goal but it is much more difficult for smaller groups. She said they typically raise less than $50,000 per year.
"We always have teams that go above and beyond," Sarakas said. "I am always amazed at how hard all of our teams work. We have teams with over 20 members, and we have teams with one team member. Each and every team member works very hard for Relay."
Sarakas said Madison and Iron County Relay for Life has raised a grand total of $1,190,641.66 at the end of its 2019 Relay season.
"We currently have 12 teams registered for the 2020 Relay," Sarakas said. "Every team throughout the past 23 years has worked very hard to achieve this goal. I personally thank all the past and current team members for all their help."
According to the American Cancer Society the $1 million could have been used to provide more than 5,300 breast cancer patients with one-on-one peer support, 9,000 patients with a night of free lodging, 4,000 people with free information, support and access to resources, 1,500 rides for cancer patients and provide more than 350 patients with wigs.
One thing is for sure the $1 million raised by Madison and Iron County Relay for Life is sure to have made an impact on many lives including those who did the fundraising.
"Everyone is doing our very best to stay motivated for this year's relay," Sarakas said. "It is very hard times right now, with all of our fundraisers being postponed or cancelled, but we will never stop fighting to find a cure for cancer. We all have a strong passion for our cause, and not even the COVID-19 virus will stop us."
Sarakas said the teams are working in creative ways to continue fundraising through the stay at home order but have lots of new fundraisers planned for once it is over.
"We are selling chances on a Corona Survival Kit basket," Sarakas said. "We will draw a winner on May 1 live on our Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page. We are also currently selling chances on two quilts that will be drawn at the relay event on June 13."
Tickets for the basket and quilts can be purchased from any team member for $1 each or 6 for $5.
Sarakas said one of her very favorite fundraisers every year is the Road Rally.
"A Road Rally is a super fun fundraiser that Sue Mitchell organizes every year," Sarakas said. "She picks a theme for it, then goes around town and takes pictures of items in yards, on buildings, in windows etc. that fit the theme."
Sarakas said Mitchell prints out a page of 20 to 40 pictures and teams get a specified amount of time to find an address to match each picture.
"We have a lot of fun activities at our Relay and leading up to the event," Sarakas said. "We work very hard to reach our goals every year and reaching one million dollars is definitely a milestone for our relay."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
