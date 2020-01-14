{{featured_button_text}}
MAC holds EMT graduation

Mineral Area College recently honored 15 graduates of the Emergency Medical Technician Program at a ceremony held on Dec. 20 at the college’s Fine Arts Theater in Park Hills. Graduating students were (front row) Michele Mayes, Abbi Drennen, Katie Babcock. (middle row) Emma Lewis, Courtney Stahl, Lauren Chapman, Kaitlin Weeks, Emily Thurman. (back row) Keith Knox, Austin Shinabargar, Nicholas Ellis, Cory Campbell, Kurtis Shoemake.

 Submitted

Mineral Area College (MAC) recently honored 15 graduates of the Emergency Medical Technician Program at a ceremony held on Dec. 20 at the college’s Fine Arts Theater in Park Hills.

The class was the first to graduate since MAC began its partnership with Washington County Ambulance District (WCAD) to administer EMS Education Programs at the college. Through the agreement, which started in July, WCAD ensures a qualified program director who provides oversight to the EMS Programs and MAC provides college resources, necessary instructional equipment, adjunct instructors and clinical instructors.

Justin Duncan, WCAD administrator and MAC director of EMS Education said that the inaugural class had a 100% pass rate on the psychomotor portion of their national board testing, given prior to graduation. To complete their certification, the graduates can now sit for the written segment of the national board test.

“I am beyond proud of our graduates and our education team,” said Duncan, “The students worked hard to achieve their goals, and we wouldn't have this kind of success without the entire Allied Health family at MAC rallying to support these students.”

Graduating students included Katie C. Babcock, Park Hills; Riley E. Burlbaw, Farmington; Cory L. Campbell, Farmington; Lauren E. Chapman, Farmington; Abbigail L. Drennen, Potosi; Nicholas X. Ellis, Perryville; Adam Z. James, Jackson; Keith A. Knox, Valles Mines; Emma M. Lewis, Leadwood; Michele L. Mayes, Ironton; Austin J. Shinabargar, Mineral Point; Kurtis M. Shoemake, Festus; Courtney L. Stahl, Hillsboro; Emily A. Thurman, Leadwood; and Katlin N. Weeks, Belgrade.

At the ceremony, MAC Director of Allied Health Angela Erickson welcomed the graduates, their families, and friends. EMT Program Instructor Sarah Shumake was the keynote speaker and graduate Katie Babcock provided graduate reflections. Duncan, along with Allied Health Department faculty, presented certificates and badges while MAC Dean of Career and Technical Education Roger McMillian conferred certificates.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments