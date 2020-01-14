Mineral Area College (MAC) recently honored 15 graduates of the Emergency Medical Technician Program at a ceremony held on Dec. 20 at the college’s Fine Arts Theater in Park Hills.
The class was the first to graduate since MAC began its partnership with Washington County Ambulance District (WCAD) to administer EMS Education Programs at the college. Through the agreement, which started in July, WCAD ensures a qualified program director who provides oversight to the EMS Programs and MAC provides college resources, necessary instructional equipment, adjunct instructors and clinical instructors.
Justin Duncan, WCAD administrator and MAC director of EMS Education said that the inaugural class had a 100% pass rate on the psychomotor portion of their national board testing, given prior to graduation. To complete their certification, the graduates can now sit for the written segment of the national board test.
You have free articles remaining.
“I am beyond proud of our graduates and our education team,” said Duncan, “The students worked hard to achieve their goals, and we wouldn't have this kind of success without the entire Allied Health family at MAC rallying to support these students.”
Graduating students included Katie C. Babcock, Park Hills; Riley E. Burlbaw, Farmington; Cory L. Campbell, Farmington; Lauren E. Chapman, Farmington; Abbigail L. Drennen, Potosi; Nicholas X. Ellis, Perryville; Adam Z. James, Jackson; Keith A. Knox, Valles Mines; Emma M. Lewis, Leadwood; Michele L. Mayes, Ironton; Austin J. Shinabargar, Mineral Point; Kurtis M. Shoemake, Festus; Courtney L. Stahl, Hillsboro; Emily A. Thurman, Leadwood; and Katlin N. Weeks, Belgrade.
At the ceremony, MAC Director of Allied Health Angela Erickson welcomed the graduates, their families, and friends. EMT Program Instructor Sarah Shumake was the keynote speaker and graduate Katie Babcock provided graduate reflections. Duncan, along with Allied Health Department faculty, presented certificates and badges while MAC Dean of Career and Technical Education Roger McMillian conferred certificates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.