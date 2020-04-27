Mineral Area Major Case Squad forms

The board of directors for the case squad is currently made up of the sheriffs and prosecutors from each of the four participating counties. Reed said the process of putting the squad on a criminal investigation begins with a call to one of the board members who will determine if the deployment is warranted.

Once the decision has been made to activate the squad, a call is made to Reed as the commander to set the efforts in motion.

“The idea is to focus on, and I hate to use the term but, kind of a “whodunit” homicide when you have a homicide or a murder where you don’t have a clear-cut suspect immediately,” Reed explained. “That allows us to activate that squad, which would pull members from all four counties and have one investigative unit that can go out and start running leads.”

In the hours and days immediately following a crime, a lot can happen. Evidence can degrade or be destroyed, a witness' recollection of an incident can fade or become distorted, and potential suspects can be on the move. Time is of great importance to the outcome of an investigation.

After being activated, Reed said the goal is to have the case squad ready to roll as fast as they can.