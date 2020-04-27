Mineral Area Major Case Squad forms

The Mineral Area Major Case Squad has been coming together since December with area law enforcement agencies signing on, forming a unified investigative team for solving major crimes in the area such as homicides.
Since the case squad began forming late last year, several police departments have joined forces, including municipal and county agencies from St. Francois, Washington, Iron, and Madison Counties.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control Cpl. Dustin Reed serves as squad commander. He explained the key advantages of having a major case squad include making more investigative manpower and resources available in solving crimes.
A large number of communities across the state have designated major case squads, and Reed said that over the years, many area agencies have expressed the need to form a collaborative squad for investigating large-scale crimes that require more time and manpower to process.
“So there was a push for a long time to kind of combine everybody into one investigative unit,” Reed said. “That’s where the idea for the major case squad came into play.”
Reed said he believed it would be an excellent system for the area and the structure of the unit was modeled off of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
“The sheriffs and the prosecutors from all four of the member counties got together and drafted up essentially a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, enacting this Mineral Area Major Case Squad.”
The board of directors for the case squad is currently made up of the sheriffs and prosecutors from each of the four participating counties. Reed said the process of putting the squad on a criminal investigation begins with a call to one of the board members who will determine if the deployment is warranted.
Once the decision has been made to activate the squad, a call is made to Reed as the commander to set the efforts in motion.
“The idea is to focus on, and I hate to use the term but, kind of a “whodunit” homicide when you have a homicide or a murder where you don’t have a clear-cut suspect immediately,” Reed explained. “That allows us to activate that squad, which would pull members from all four counties and have one investigative unit that can go out and start running leads.”
In the hours and days immediately following a crime, a lot can happen. Evidence can degrade or be destroyed, a witness' recollection of an incident can fade or become distorted, and potential suspects can be on the move. Time is of great importance to the outcome of an investigation.
After being activated, Reed said the goal is to have the case squad ready to roll as fast as they can.
“Within about an hour of getting a phone call from one of the people on the board, I would like to have investigators moving toward a command post,” said Reed.
The first major crime the squad assisted with investigating was just after Christmas when the lifeless body of 38-year-old Jessica Cerchi was discovered inside her home in Park Hills.
The case squad quickly went into action and set up a command post at the Missouri State High Patrol Troop C satellite office in Park Hills.
At the command post, members of the squad were split up into teams and assignments were delegated to each of them.
One group of squad investigators went to the crime scene to process evidence. Another group was assigned to canvass the neighborhood for cameras or witnesses.
“As we started to develop sub-leads, if you will, we could start putting people on those,” he said. “So, instead of having to wait for investigators to become free, we had plenty of people to pull to start assigning leads to.”
The crime was processed, and evidence was turned over the prosecutor’s office allowing for murder charges to be filed against two suspects within a few days.
“I think a large reason it was solved so quickly is that we had so many investigators ready to go,” Reed explained. “Versus only having one or two detectives that are trying to do everything, we can have a large pool of investigators —15 to 20— where while some guys are doing one thing, others can be doing other sides of it, and get information as quickly as possible.”
As the case squad continues to evolve, agency participation is expected to increase.
“I imagine more departments will come on as manpower allows,” said Reed. “Right now, we’re trying to do it at no cost.”
The case squad is currently not funded by any tax dollars, and participating officers generally use their own vehicles and service equipment while activated.
“The only cost the department would have would essentially be housing the officers for a couple of days to a week while we investigate the case, and giving us a meeting room or somewhere where everybody meets, preferably in the area where the crime happened,” he added.
Reed said he believed the case squad would serve as a valuable crime-solving tool for the mostly rural area it is serving. The more agencies that work together on an investigation, and the quicker they can be activated, the better the outcome will be. And in an area where there aren’t as many investigative resources as there are in Missouri’s larger metropolitan regions, the case squad will hopefully prove a valuable addition in the fight against crime in the community.
“It’s a great thing,” said Reed. “I was born and raised here in Park Hills, and it’s just awesome seeing it all come to fruition ... Being a local guy, I always like to see my local community succeed.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
