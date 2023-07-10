A Mineral Point man was due in court Tuesday to answer to charges of assault.

On June 10, Washington County sought two counts of felony assault and one count of misdemeanor assault against Timothy Blake Jarvis, 33, of Mineral Point.

Probable cause statements from law enforcement say that Jarvis caused harm to a woman by picking her up off the floor by her neck and slamming her into a television and other furniture while strangling her with his hands.

The report states the woman was able to contact relatives at some point during the altercation. When relatives arrived, Jarvis allegedly tackled the male relative outside the residence and stood on his neck while saying, “I’m going to kill you.” According to the report, Jarvis released the man to get a knife.

While Jarvis was outside with the knife, the report states the woman and two relatives were able to get inside the residence and lock Jarvis out. When police arrived, Jarvis allegedly became aggressive toward officers.

According to the report, there was an altercation between Jarvis and the officers when Jarvis refused to be detained. Jarvis allegedly complied after being told a Taser would be used.

Jarvis is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond with special conditions. A bond appearance hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25 at 3 p.m. in the Washington County Courthouse.