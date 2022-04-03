Local leads 'exhausted' in search for missing man from Creve Coeur

During the remarks from the general public portion of the Fredericktown City Council meeting March 28, Police Chief Eric Hovis approached the podium to explain why people have recently been gathering around the courthouse square.

Hovis said he spent all day with the mother of missing person, Timothy Dees.

"She made a March 2 report to Jefferson County that her son was missing," Hovis said. "Jefferson County detectives did their job and found out that he was last seen in Madison County on Village Creek Road."

Hovis said the Fredericktown Police Department was able to pull footage of Dees at C-Barn Feb. 27.

"But there is really no answers, and the family just aren't getting anywhere, so they are down here handing out flyers," Hovis said. "There is really nothing inside city limits that we can do or that I have authority or jurisdiction to do. The house that he was at was in the county, and that is obviously not under our authority."

Hovis said when someone goes missing, there are people who are upset and emotional, but the Fredericktown Police Department is going to do all it can to help.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department reports Dees was last seen on Feb. 28 on Village Creek Road and was not reported missing at that time. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department contacted local authorities March 10 in its search for the missing man. The sheriff's office said, at this time, all local leads have been exhausted in the search for Dees.

"My heart goes out to the family," Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said. "I wish there was more we could do and would very much like him to be found safe and sound."

Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is heading the investigation. Anyone who has any information regarding Dees or his current whereabouts is asked to please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 636-797-5000. Dees, 25, of Creve Coeur, is caucasian, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and he is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.