State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory issued

The Desloge Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 10 a.m. June 17 in Bismarck.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is Robert A. Myers, a white male, age 75, 6 feet, 150 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts, long white socks and tennis shoes.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): heart complications, undiagnosed dementia

Vehicle Information: Tan older model Ford Ranger

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident: Robert Myers was last seen in Bismarck on June 17 at 10 a.m. His debit card was last used in Ironton on June 19. He has not been taking his medication for his heart condition.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Desloge Police Department at 573-431-3131.

