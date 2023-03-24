Leadington Police Chief Jerry Hicks is asking anyone with information about Jarrod Paul Parker to get in touch with him at the Leadington Police Department’s number, 573-431-5637.

Parker, 53, is 6 foot tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair with a touch of gray. Hicks said he should have a dog with him. Parker has a history of depression and is on medication.

According to information in the report from Leadington officer Jayne Bonney, she had been dispatched to Parker’s apartment in Leadington. Parker was not at the apartment as Bonney reported having to use force to enter the apartment.

Parker was last seen by his neighbors outside of the apartment on Feb. 25, and was last heard from via text on Feb. 28 according to Bonney’s report.

Hicks said the department has done everything it can think of to find Parker, but would be hosting a roundtable within the week to see what else can be done.

At the monthly Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday Hicks informed the board he had recently had Gateway Search Dogs come down free of charge to assist in the search. The service brought both regular tracking dogs as well as cadaver dogs and Hicks said the dogs had searched all over Leadington, and focused on a spot near Park Hills; Hicks explained the spot is by an area with an eight foot high fence, and there would be no way Parker could have climbed it.

According to Hicks, people who know Parker said this is unusual behavior from him.

His phone has been pinged, and according to Hicks a company called TextNow were able to pick up a few of his texts, but were unable to find his location. Hicks confirmed the phone is being used, but the usage is low. Parker’s phone only has texting capabilities.

“We’ve done just about everything we can,” Hicks said. “We’ve put it out to the internet, [put out] fliers. He’s in the MULES and NCIC computer system as a missing adult. We went as far as to talk to a company called Gateway Search Dogs.”

The Leadington Police Department has made multiple posts on Facebook about Parker with the original having more than 100 shares.

Hicks said they’ve looked at places he frequents such as the Pit Stop and US Bank, and there have been people calling with sightings, but none of the leads so far have turned out to be Parker.

Hicks said Bonney has done an amazing job so far in trying to find Parker, following up and organizing the search, and he appreciates how hard she has been working to help find him.