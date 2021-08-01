UPDATED Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for Carol Nance

UPDATE Aug. 1: The woman has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY July 29: Washington County has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 14331 Goose Creek Roads near Sullivan at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The missing woman is identified as Carol Marie Nance, a white female, age 65, 5 foot 4, 116 pounds, and having gray hair, and blue eyes. She wears glasses and has a mole on her upper lip.

She has been diagnosed as having the early stages of dementia.

She may be driving a blue 2004 Dodge Dakota bearing Missouri plates: 2PDY31.

Nance is from Springfield, Illinois and new to the area. She may be trying to return to Illinois. She has extensive medical history, problems with the heat, and can get very dizzy.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Washington County at 573-438-0040.

