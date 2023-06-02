The body of missing Leadington woman Melinda Wilkinson was found Friday morning by law enforcement in in the Rocky Falls area of Shannon County. Wilkinson was reported missing by her boyfriend, Justin Mcgonigle. Mcgonigle told Leadington Police. Wilkinson was last seen leaving Leadington on Sunday May 8 in her 2017 Blue Hyundai Santa Fe.

Leadington Police Chief Jerry Hicks says searchers began canvasing Shannon County when Wilkinson car was located three days ago in the Rocky Falls parking lot. Hicks reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol was an essential part of the investigation into the whereabouts of Wilkinson.

Hicks said a tip from an undisclosed source was reported to investigators last night between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. This tip gave investigators GPS coordinates that led to within 50 feet of where Wilkinson was found. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Leadington Police send our sincere condolences to the family,” said Hicks. Hicks also thanked everyone who was involved in the search, and provided information to bring Wilkinson home.