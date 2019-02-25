Try 1 month for 99¢
Deputies searching for missing teen

Draven Hicks, age 16, who was missing from Cadet, has been located. 

A teenager who went missing in Washington County in early February has been located.

Draven Hicks, 16, of Cadet, had been missing since Feb. 6 and deputies in multiple counties had followed up on various leads to no avail.

According to Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, Hicks was found in Farmington.

“The matter has now been turned over to the Washington County juvenile office,” said Jacobsen.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

