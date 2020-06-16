Missouri Bicentennial Quilt comes to Ste. Gen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is on display for the first time, making its public debut at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center in Missouri's first permanent settlement.

Mary Elise Okenfuss is the interim manager of the welcome center and explained the reason that Ste. Genevieve is the location of the first public display.

“It was on hiatus because of the COVID situation, so we are the first entity to display this quilt,” she said. “It’s composed of a 6 by 6 inch square from each of the counties in Missouri and the city of St. Louis. A few extra blocks fill in to make the grid. [Each county’s squares are] positioned roughly where they are in the state.”

Each county square represents some unique characteristic of that area’s geography, culture, history, etc. Quilters from the Missouri Star Quilt Company assembled the blocks into the finished quilt, which is being shown at various events now through the bicentennial year.

The St. Francois County block features the bluebells that appear in the spring at St. Francois State Park, which can be seen while hiking or during a short visit to the park. The block was created by Caroline Pratt Drake.