Missouri Bicentennial Quilt comes to Ste. Gen

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is on display for the first time, making its public debut at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center in Missouri's first permanent settlement.
Mary Elise Okenfuss is the interim manager of the welcome center and explained the reason that Ste. Genevieve is the location of the first public display.
“It was on hiatus because of the COVID situation, so we are the first entity to display this quilt,” she said. “It’s composed of a 6 by 6 inch square from each of the counties in Missouri and the city of St. Louis. A few extra blocks fill in to make the grid. [Each county’s squares are] positioned roughly where they are in the state.”
Each county square represents some unique characteristic of that area’s geography, culture, history, etc. Quilters from the Missouri Star Quilt Company assembled the blocks into the finished quilt, which is being shown at various events now through the bicentennial year.
The St. Francois County block features the bluebells that appear in the spring at St. Francois State Park, which can be seen while hiking or during a short visit to the park. The block was created by Caroline Pratt Drake.
The quilt will be on display at the Welcome Center at 66 S. Main Street in Ste. Genevieve from June 11-23. The Welcome Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Inquire about watching an accompanying video highlighting each quilt block.
August 10, 2021, will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s establishment as the twenty-fourth state to join the United States of America. At the request of the Missouri General Assembly, the State Historical Society of Missouri is directing "a statewide effort to promote and celebrate the State of Missouri’s rich and complex history.”
For more information about the 2021 Missouri Bicentennial please visit www.missouri2021.org.
For more information about Ste. Genevieve, visit www.visitstegen.com. Currently, historic gardens are open for your enjoyment. Free, guided, outdoor walking tours take place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for up to 10 people. For more information about current availability, call the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center at 573-883-7097.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.