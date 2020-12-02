Missouri hiring company to provide nurses to relieve pressure on overtaxed hospitals

With coronavirus cases taxing the state’s hospitals, Missouri is hiring a private company to provide more than 700 health care workers to relieve overwhelmed doctors and nurses.
In an announcement Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson said the state will use federal stimulus funds to hire Vizient for at least the next 12 weeks to expand statewide hospital capacity.
“Staffing continues to be one of the biggest challenges right now, and we are currently doing everything we can at the state level to assist,” Parson said.
Texas-based Vizient, which has provided pandemic-related assistance in Arizona and Illinois, will deploy up to 760 additional staff members to hospitals across the state, including registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and certified nurse assistants. When fully deployed, the plan will add nearly 600 hospital beds to Missouri’s statewide bed capacity, Parson said.
A price tag for the maneuver was not provided.
“Funding is always an issue,” Parson said. “This is about taking care of Missourians. If you are sick, we are going to take care of you.”
The move was announced as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across the state, which has no statewide mask-wearing requiring.
The Missouri Hospital Association reported that only one-quarter of the medical beds in hospitals remained available, while intensive care unit space was down to its last 21.7%
By region, St. Louis has 18% of its ICU space available, compared to just 8% in northwest Missouri, where there are fewer hospitals.
The conditions have sparked discussions among doctors on how to choose which patients to serve when resources are limited. And, hospitals have already begun scaling back elective procedures.
“Staffing is one of the biggest challenges facing our hospitals right now,” Parson said. “There aren’t enough doctors and nurses to staff these beds.”
MHA President Herb Kuhn said the state was moving aggressively to help hospitals reduce the chance that hospitals will be overwhelmed by a post-Thanksgiving surge.
“The state’s new partnership with Vizient will allow rapid deployment of staff to support hospital capacity in all regions of the state,” Kuhn said. “In the days and weeks ahead, these agency staff workers will provide essential support to our hospitals.”
It’s not clear where the health care workers will be coming from, given that the pandemic has hit staffing throughout the nation.
“We don’t yet know,” Kuhn said.
Kuhn also said he didn’t know how much the contract would cost.
The announcement came nearly two weeks after Parson raised the specter of deploying the Missouri National Guard to relieve health care staffing shortages.
Parson had been asked about resurrecting an emergency field hospital that was shuttered in July after little use. He said staffing is a more important goal.
In the past two months, the number of COVID-positive patients in hospitals has doubled.
At the time, Parson said the state was looking at options, including borrowing staff from other states, or deploying the military.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there were 2,779 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state on Monday. Of those, 670 are in the ICU and 354 are on ventilators.
On a seven-day average, DHSS reports there are 2,695 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
“We’re not out of this situation by a long way. The next two to three weeks are critical,” Parson said.
