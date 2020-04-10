Missouri implements $600 FPUC program

The DES is taking an unprecedented number of calls. “Many claimants are calling with questions unrelated to filing a new claim. Our top priority is the filing of new claims for those who have found themselves without work through no fault of their own,” said Slinkard. He advises, “Those with questions about the new laws or statutes regarding existing claims, should read our online FAQs, log in to UInteract to check their account status, and read the correspondence sent to them. This is so we can dedicate our time on the phones to those who need to file a new claim and do not have Internet access.”