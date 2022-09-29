Missouri in Top 10 for natural disasters

Missouri is 10th in the nation for natural disaster events declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) since 1953, according to the home information clearinghouse Fixr.com. September happens to be National Preparedness Month, which FEMA rolled out last year to get families and communities thinking about how they can be better prepared for the unexpected.

Locally, Donovan Kleinberg, public health emergency preparedness coordinator for St. Francois County Health Center, said people should be encouraged to prepare for natural disasters – be it tornado, electrical storms, blizzards, ice storms, earthquake, flood or wildfire.

“You’ve probably seen other articles before, it’s important to have an emergency kit or two at home that includes your basic stuff, like flashlights, candles, canned food, bottled water,” he said. “But it should include other things specific to you and your family’s needs.”

Diapers and wet tissues for babies, formula, extra clothing for family members and crucial medications are individual needs that should be thrown into the kit and updated from time to time, but when disaster strikes, it’s also important to have a plan to communicate with loved ones, Kleinberg said.

“Do you know everybody’s number by heart, if it’s stored in your phone? Might want to jot down a list of phone numbers of your key family members and friends if we suffer a major natural disaster,” he said. “That’s if we have power and the towers still operate. It’s also good to have a plan for how to get in touch with other family members.”

One of the problems ensuing from natural disasters that’s often overlooked, Kleinberg said, is the mental stress that comes from dealing with the aftermath.

“Oftentimes with PTSD, and this is coming from my knowledge from veterans, is that in half to a third of cases, it doesn't show up until years later. It's after they're gone. It's after they've done it all and then it all settles in,” he said. “In the long term, there's East Missouri Action Agency with all kinds of good resources, local faith-based organizations are a good go-to, they're part of the local community, so chances are, they went through what you did and can offer a kind of group healing.

“Sometimes, just preparing for a disaster can bring more peace of mind while it’s being played out, which helps mental health. The important thing is not to stress out or dwell about it too much, or become paranoid. It’s important to be proactive and take control in healthy ways.”

According to FEMA data listed on the Fixr.com website, Missouri has had 73 natural disasters declared since the agency began declaring them in 1953. Texas, which is #1 on the list, has had 104 disasters, New York 94, Oklahoma 93, Florida 92, Louisiana 90, Mississippi 87, Alabama 85, Arkansas 76 and Kentucky 74.

A look at the disaster map shows Missouri depicted with 37 severe storms, one hurricane, 24 floods, five tornadoes and six snow-and-ice storms for a total of 73 events in about 70 years. The FEMA website adds two biological disasters, a 1976 drought, and a fire in Camden County in 2000, which bumps up the number of natural disaster declarations to 77.

In 2008, Hurricane Ike’s remnants were strong enough to wreak havoc on the Show Me State to the extent it was counted by FEMA as Missouri’s only hurricane. That year was marked by five other natural disasters, a record for the state. That was the year of severe storms, tornadoes, flooding, and even severe storms with flooding during winter.

One natural disaster not listed for Missouri, was in the category “earthquake.” While Missouri has registered the highest number of earthquakes in all the U.S., none have been big enough or damaging enough to qualify for a FEMA disaster declaration.

Yet.