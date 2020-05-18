Missouri launches one-stop shop for PPE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missouri agencies have been working jointly on innovative measures to increase its supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to PPE continues to be identified as a critical need, and expanding PPE reserves by opening public and private supply chains is one of the four essential pillars of the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan.

In an effort to expand the PPE reserves and simplify the PPE process, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is housing an integrated webpage dedicated as a one-stop shop for all information related to PPE. The newly created webpage, health.mo.gov/PPE, includes Missouri’s latest information and resources in three categories including 1) how to access PPE or make requests, 2) guidance for use, and 3) optimization for maintaining your PPE supply for the duration of the COVID-19 epidemic.

“It’s vital that we keep our health care workers as protected as possible in the fight against COVID-19,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Manufacturers across the state have answered the call to help protect our health care workers, and we are committed to doing all we can to get this equipment into the hands of those that need it.”