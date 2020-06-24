Missouri’s historic places in peril

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation (Missouri Preservation) has announced a call for nominations for its list of historic Places in Peril for 2020.

Missouri Preservation is a statewide non-profit historic preservation advocacy organization aimed at preserving place and community for future generations of Missourians.

The first of its Most Endangered announcements, as it was originally known, was made in 2000. Instituted as a media campaign, the list aims to call attention to endangered historic resources throughout Missouri. It serves as a call to action, or last call for historic resources named on the list.

A public call for nominations is made each year to citizens across the state of Missouri. Nominations are reviewed and ranked by a committee of Missouri Preservation’s governing board. This year’s announcement will be made virtually in the fall.

The reasons that a property might be endangered are many, including fire, neglect, abandonment, development pressures, or insensitive proposed alterations.