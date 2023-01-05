Missouri seeks citizens' help while it goes after federal money to increase broadband service; deadline Jan. 13

Anyone who lives in the outer reaches of the Parkland and who wants better internet service will need to act by Jan. 13 to make sure their area is represented accurately on a map the Federal Communications Commission is using to gauge broadband holes.

In mid-December, the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) began a statewide campaign to close gaps in high-speed internet service, especially in rural areas. DED’s Office of Broadband Development is encouraging Missourians — especially Missourians in rural areas like the Parkland — to correct inaccuracies on the FCC map, the map that will determine the amount of federal money Missouri gets to expand broadband service.

The upcoming Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program is determining the rate of funding based on the map, and errors on the map could include physical locations or types of internet service availability. Any Missourian can participate to make sure coverage for homes, businesses, and communities is accurately represented before Jan. 13.

“We hope every Missourian will take part in this historic moment for broadband expansion,” said B.J. Tanksley, director of the Office of Broadband Development. “Our goal is access to quality, high-speed internet for every Missouri citizen, business, and community. To get there, we need the public’s help.”

The FCC’s map, which displays the best available data of the state’s served, underserved, and unserved areas, will determine how much of more than $42 billion the state will receive for broadband expansion. Missouri’s share of this funding will be received through the BEAD Program, part of the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act (IIJA). The state will use BEAD funding for its Connecting All Missourians initiative, which aims to provide high-quality internet statewide.

Anyone who takes a look at the map, enters their address and finds an error can get help with their challenge submissions from the Office of Broadband Development or at any county University of Missouri Extension office. Resources, including an instructional video, how-to document, and FAQs, are also available at ded.mo.gov/getconnected.

Many in the Parkland would agree, internet service has greatly improved during the past 15 years or so. Nina Gilliam, owner of Old Village Mercantile in Caledonia, said 20 years ago, Caledonia might have been in a service “hole” when it came to cell or internet service, but strides have been made.

“Now we have CenturyLink, we have AT&T, we have Verizon, we’re good!” she said. “But there’s a huge hole from Potosi to Steeleville. You go into a hole right there. And it feels unsafe — you drive through that area and you don’t have service until you get to Steeleville. Anything could happen.”

Nick Jones, St. Francois County Emergency Management director, said underserved areas could also include the Iron Mountain Lake area, Lake Hanna, and certain spots in Ste. Genevieve County.

“I don't know about Goose Creek, I think their service has gotten pretty good up there. But usually, out farther up from the cities you get, the worse it gets, obviously,” he said.

Jones pointed out, the hilly terrain of the St. Francois Mountain region doesn’t help cell and internet service. He said where he lives, in a lake community, he uses an internet services provider with no problem, but his father, who lives a mile away and is surrounded by hills, can’t get the same service.

“He's down in a hole, so the signal gets shot over the top of him, he can't get the broadband,” Jones said. “That's the problem a lot of people have. Depending on how their house was laid out and where they're at on the elevation, it's going to make a big difference on what they can and can't get, in terms of service.”

Gov. Mike Parson is providing his support to the quest making sure Missouri’s service map is accurate.

“As we make historic investments to expand internet access, I encourage Missourians to participate in the FCC’s broadband map challenge process,” said Parson. “Ensuring we have an accurate understanding of broadband coverage in Missouri is vital. Maps that reflect our needs will ensure our state receives and administers the necessary resources to advance our progress in this critical priority.”