Missouri state parks remain open; visitors centers and park offices close

Thursday might have been the first day of spring, but those who enjoy Missouri's state parks will need to take heed.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that Missouri State Parks will temporarily close its visitor centers, park offices and site offices to walk-in foot traffic through April 30.

The measure was taken to protect visitors and staff from coronavirus concerns based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

On Monday, Miranda Frederick, Missouri State Parks information officer, said park and site special events, including both on- and off-site programming, were postponed or canceled through April 30.

“Per the latest recommendation from the CDC, third party events at our parks and sites with 50 people or more in attendance should be postponed or canceled through April 30,” she said. “This includes reservations for group camps and open/enclosed shelters.”