Missouri state parks remain open; visitors centers and park offices close

Thursday might have been the first day of spring, but those who enjoy Missouri's state parks will need to take heed.
Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that Missouri State Parks will temporarily close its visitor centers, park offices and site offices to walk-in foot traffic through April 30.
The measure was taken to protect visitors and staff from coronavirus concerns based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
On Monday, Miranda Frederick, Missouri State Parks information officer, said park and site special events, including both on- and off-site programming, were postponed or canceled through April 30.
“Per the latest recommendation from the CDC, third party events at our parks and sites with 50 people or more in attendance should be postponed or canceled through April 30,” she said. “This includes reservations for group camps and open/enclosed shelters.”
Missouri state parks remain open to the public including all day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails. Missouri State Parks staff will be available on-site or by phone to answer questions. Signs posted on the door will direct visitors to restrooms and other services, and provide a phone number for visitors to contact staff.
“Missouri State Parks is committed to the safety of visitors, volunteers and staff,” states a press release issued by Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “While outdoor spaces are well suited to increased social distance and fresh air can help relieve stress associated with COVID-19, visitors should take the following actions to ensure visits to Missouri state parks are as safe and enjoyable as possible."
The actions include:
- According to CDC and state recommendations, limit your group to a maximum of 10 people with at least a six feet distance between you and others.
- If you have been sick in the last two weeks, stay at home for your health and the safety of others.
- Avoid popular areas where people may congregate, and also avoid larger groups in general. Areas to avoid may include scenic overlooks, buildings, playgrounds, etc.
- Please maintain distance between you and other park visitors according to guidelines and recommendations by health officials.
- Pack extra soap or hand sanitizer. Due to increased use or remote locations, soap or sanitizer may not be available.
- Additional information on best practices for keeping you and your family safe can be found online at the CDC website.
More information can be gotten by contacting Missouri State Parks at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. For the latest information on the Missouri State Parks response to COVID-19, visit www.mostateparks.com/response.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.