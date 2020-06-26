Missouri to resume food stamp work requirements

Food Stamp/SNAP participants who are able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWD) will receive notification in July about work requirements reinstatement in August to receive Food Stamp/SNAP benefits long than three months. The notification will indicate the number of hours the participant is required to work or train each month through SkillUP or to provide documentation of their work or training hours within the past 30 days. To find out more about SkillUP and locate a provider, go to On.mo.gov/SkillUP .

The Family Support Division will send a letter or call participants who receive Temporary Assistance (TA), also known as cash benefit, to inform them of the return of work requirements in August, the number of hours they are required to meet, and the possible impact on their benefit if the requirement is not met. TA participants are required to have a minimum number of employment and training activities hours per week unless individuals are age 60 or older, disabled or caring for a disabled household member, have a child under the age of 12 weeks; or a victim of domestic violence or a natural disaster. These individuals must meet the work requirements each week and hours can be met by working with a Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) provider. To find more about MWA, go to https://mydss.mo.gov/missouri-work-assistance.