Missouri Vietnam Wall Run planned this weekend

The Fourth Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run is set for today and Saturday, and a stretch of the ride includes the Fredericktown area. Hosted by the Veterans in Defense of Liberty and the Liberty Riders of America, as well as the Bikers on the Square in Perryville, the event is held annually on the weekend of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

The ride begins in three locations: Springfield, St. Louis, and Olney, Illinois and ends at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. The memorial is a full-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., and was completed in November of 2018. Tonight, riders will attend a candlelight vigil starting at 7 p.m.

There is no charge for the ride, and anyone who wishes to join can do so at any point along the route.

Tonight, the Springfield route will enter Fredericktown at 3 p.m. for a 30-minute fuel stop at the Fredericktown Walmart. The ride will continue onto Perryville and arrive at 4:15 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. riders will meet and depart from the Super 8 in Perryville and ride to the POW/MIA Candlelight Vigil at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial. The vigil starts at 7 p.m., and is expected to last half an hour. The welcome Center and museum will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m. is the Fredericktown Rendezvous, which include the Parade of Honor. Riders will meet at the Fredericktown Walmart and depart at noon to head back toward Perryville. At 1 p.m. the ride will arrive in Perryville Town Square for an official ceremony to honor veterans. This year’s honorees include the last living Medal of Honor recipient in Missouri, Donald “Doc” Ballard, Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Clark, a POW from the Vietnam War.

The “Saluting Marine” Staff Sergeant Tim Chambers will also be in attendance. Chambers received the nickname for being known to stand at attention in the middle of motorcycle traffic during Rolling Thunder demonstrations in Washington D.C., and has done so since 2001.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, the ride will be escorted to the wall by local law enforcement, and at 4 p.m. the Bikers on the Square bike rally starts at the Perryville Town Square.

This year marks the 10th annual Bikers on the Square event, and a portion of all proceeds will benefit Camp Hope and Missouri’s Veterans Memorial. The event features live music, food, vendors, a burnout contest, a Ride in Bike show in which the top bike receives $500 for Best of Show. There will be a sky lantern ceremony for veterans at dusk.

Live music include Dazed n Confused STL from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight, and on Saturday Infringement plays 3 to 7 p.m., while Pyromaniac takes the stage at 8 p.m.

For more information about the ride, go to https://www.missourivietnamwallrun.org/ or follow the Facebook page Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. For more information about the Bikes on the Square, follow the Facebook page Bikers on the Square for Veterans.