Missouri Vietnam Wall Run set

Veterans in Defense of Liberty/Liberty Riders of America is hosting the Second Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2020 as a two-day event on Friday and Saturday to honor POW-MIAs that are still unaccounted for and to honor Vietnam veterans and in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
It was during the 2019 Wall Run that Gov. Mike Parson presented a proclamation recognizing the Vietnam Wall Run as the Official Missouri Ride for Remembrance.
The statewide motorcycle run will ride to veterans’ events and the Veterans’ Memorial in Perryville (with a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.) and will be followed by a ceremony with two Medal of Honor recipients as guest speakers.
A Veterans’ Honor Bus will drive from Springfield to Perryville on Saturday with veterans who would like to participate in this event, but would like a ride. There are seats still available and there’s no charge. To reserve a seat for a veteran and their guest, call 417-230-7831.
All participation is this event is free and all vehicles are welcome to follow the group or join the route anywhere.
Springfield Route Sept. 18:
• 6:30 a.m. Registration begins at Mike’s Unique Mall at 3335 W. Sunshine Street, Springfield
• 8 a.m. - Depart Mike’s
• 9:30 a.m. - Stop at Love’s Truck Stop, Willow Springs
• 11 a.m. - Stop at Current River Xpress, Van Buren
• Noon - Stop at Walmart, Piedmont
• 1:30 p.m. – Stop at Walmart, Fredericktown
• 3 p.m. – Arrive in Perryville at host motel, Super 8
• Evening of Veterans events and fun at Bikers on the Square bike rally
St. Louis Route Sept. 19:
• 8 a.m. Registration begins at Off Track Saloon, 7301 S. Broadway in St. Louis
• To Be Announced - Depart Off Track Saloon
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Rendezvous with Springfield group and other riders at Walmart in Fredericktown
Sept. 19 Events
• 10:30 a.m. – All riders and honor bus rendezvous at Fredericktown Walmart
• 11:30 a.m. – Parade of Honor from Fredericktown Walmart to Perryville
• 12:30 p.m. – Arrive at Perryville Town Square for official ceremony honoring veterans.
• Afternoon and evening of Veterans’ events and fun at Bikers on the Square bike rally.
For more information, go to www.missourivietnamwallrun.org, follow Facebook page Missouri Vietnam Wall Run, or call 417-230-7831.
