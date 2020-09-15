Missouri Vietnam Wall Run set

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Veterans in Defense of Liberty/Liberty Riders of America is hosting the Second Annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2020 as a two-day event on Friday and Saturday to honor POW-MIAs that are still unaccounted for and to honor Vietnam veterans and in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

It was during the 2019 Wall Run that Gov. Mike Parson presented a proclamation recognizing the Vietnam Wall Run as the Official Missouri Ride for Remembrance.

The statewide motorcycle run will ride to veterans’ events and the Veterans’ Memorial in Perryville (with a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.) and will be followed by a ceremony with two Medal of Honor recipients as guest speakers.

A Veterans’ Honor Bus will drive from Springfield to Perryville on Saturday with veterans who would like to participate in this event, but would like a ride. There are seats still available and there’s no charge. To reserve a seat for a veteran and their guest, call 417-230-7831.

All participation is this event is free and all vehicles are welcome to follow the group or join the route anywhere.

Springfield Route Sept. 18: