Missouri WIC Income Guidelines - May 1, 2018

Family Size Annual Monthly Twice-Monthly Bi-Weekly Weekly

1 $22,459 $1,872 $936 $864 $432

2 $30,451 $2,538 $1,269 $1,172 $586

3 $38,443 $3,204 $1,602 $1,479 $740

4 $46,435 $3,870 $1,935 $1,786 $893

5 $54,427 $4,536 $2,268 $2,094 $1,047

6 $62,419 $5,202 $2,601 $2,401 $1,201

7 $70,411 $5,868 $2,934 $2,709 $1,355

8 $78,403 $6,534 $3,267 $3,016 $1,508

9 $86,395 $7,200 $3,600 $3,323 $1,662

10 $94,387 $7,866 $3,933 $3,631 $1,816

11 $102,379 $8,532 $4,266 $3,938 $1,969

12 $110,371 $9,198 $4,599 $4,246 $2,123

13 $118,363 $9,864 $4,932 $4,553 $2,277

14 $126,355 $10,530 $5,265 $4,860 $2,430

15 $134,347 $11,196 $5,598 $5,168 $2,584

16 $142,339 $11,862 $5,931 $5,475 $2,738

Each additional family member Plus $7,992 Plus $666 Plus $333 Plus $308 Plus $154

Pregnant women may be counted as two family members. Income guidelines are based on 185 percent of poverty level.

