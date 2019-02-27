Moving at a rapid-fire pace, the Missouri House forwarded legislation to the Senate Wednesday that would ban almost all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Just a day after giving initial approval to the sweeping measure, the Republican-led chamber voted 117-39 in favor of a legislative package that includes a provision to ban a woman from aborting a fetus that might have Down syndrome, as well as one requiring that both parents be notified before a minor receives an abortion.
It contains no exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.
“I am proud. We just put together the strongest pro-life bill in this country,” said Rep. Sonya Anderson, R-Springfield. “We are doing a good thing today. We are standing up for our children and we are standing up for our mothers.”
“Today, we can stand for the unborn by supporting this bill,” said Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, who sponsored the measure.
Schroer’s proposal started out as a ban on most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. But, as part of national effort by anti-abortion forces, the bill was quickly loaded with amendments that would toughen the state’s already restrictive abortion laws in other ways.
Since peaking at more than 20,000 per year in the 1980s, the number of abortions in Missouri has dropped to 6,790 in 2017. The only abortion provider in the state is in St. Louis.
Abortion opponents want the newly revamped U.S. Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade, or uphold specific state laws that could undermine the court’s 1973 ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion.
Gov. Mike Parson has indicated he supports the measure.
First, however, the bill heads to the Senate, where Republicans hold a 24-10 advantage over Democrats.
Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, said she would do “everything possible” to kill the bill.
“They’re gonna have a hell of a fight on their hands because we are sick and tired of the Republican Party — especially male-dominated House and Senate — dictating to women their reproductive health, and their reproductive rights. This is the hill to die on,” Nasheed said.
In the House, Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, decried the proposed law, saying Republicans shouldn’t be competing with other states to be the test case for the high court.
“I view women as more than just the candy wrapper for the fetus they are carrying. I trust women to make their own health care decisions,” Mackey said.
Rep. Cora Faith Walker, D-Ferguson, called the proposal “draconian” and said it would hurt women and children, especially minority women and children.
“I am terrified of this bill,” Walker said.
Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis County , also opposed the measure.
“I trust Missouri women, and I am disappointed that this chamber prides itself in passing the most restrictive abortion laws in this country,” Appelbaum said. “There is no way to eliminate abortions. There is only a way to eliminate safe abortions.”
But Rep. Steve Butz, D-St. Louis, an abortion opponent, said the law wouldn’t eliminate abortion because women could cross the border into Illinois to obtain one.
“We have really not stopped abortion. Abortion will continue, and they always have,” Butz said.
The legislation is House Bill 126.
Jack Suntrup contributed to this report.
