Three fire departments responded to a 4:30 a.m. call Wednesday of a mobile home fire in the 2100 block of Route OO outside Farmington.

Firefighters from the Park Hills Fire Department arrived first on the scene at 5:03 a.m., followed by the Farmington Fire Department and then the Wolf Creek Fire Department.

According to Wolf Creek firefighter Kody Clay, firefighters arrived to discover that two occupants had already evacuated the mobile home and the interior was fully engulfed in flames. The two occupants were transported to Parkland Health Center where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

By 6:30 a.m. the fire was under control. The interior was considered a total loss. A witness at the scene told firefighters that the furnace had been out for more than a year and that space heaters were being used to heat the home.

The state fire marshal's office was called to determine the cause of the blaze.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

