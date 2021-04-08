Mobile medical clinic comes to Bonne Terre every month

Plans are in place to bring medical care to those who need it most but have the least access to it.
The Rural Parish Clinic (RPC), with ties to the Archdiocese of St. Louis, will have its mobile medical clinic site at Sonrise Baptist Church on 454 Berry Road in Bonne Terre 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
As the RPC’s mobile medical clinics serve mainly as primary-care facilities, clinic leadership encourages those seeking care to make an appointment — and schedule follow-up appointments — ahead of time, including regular check-ups, by calling 888-870-9610. Walk-in patients are accepted as availability allows.
The Rural Parish Clinic is a separately incorporated ministry, not operated nor controlled by the Archdiocese of St. Louis. More information is available at archstl.org/rpc.
Additional RPC mobile medical clinic locations and hours are as follows:
- St. Joachim Parish, 10120 Crest Road, Cadet; Mondays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- St. Clare Catholic School, 165 E Springfield Rd., St. Clair; Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
As with all RPC locations, the new clinic’s goal is to offer primary medical care to underserved communities and uninsured citizens, free of charge. Church membership and denomination are not factors in eligibility.
The opening of the Bonne Terre clinic is a collaborative initiative between the RPC and the Catholic parishes of St. Francois County, as well as the Bonne Terre Ministerial Alliance, a Christian interfaith organization which helps families who need supplies or financial aid to cover essential expenses.
According to a news release from the Archdiocese of St. Louis, while the RPC does not offer testing or medical care for COVID-19 patients, the clinic will provide screening, guidance and referrals for those who need testing or treatment for the virus.
Consistent with CDC guidelines and direction from local and regional health officials, the new RPC location will follow the procedures and protocols in place at all RPC locations:
All scheduled patients will be contacted by phone before their visit to verify medical and financial eligibility, and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
- All patients — both scheduled and walk-in — are to arrive for their appointment by car and call the RPC upon arrival, where they will receive triage care by a clinician to evaluate their temperature as well as any symptoms indicative of COVID-19. Patients who have a temperature of over 100.4 fahrenheit or 38 celsius, or who have other symptoms of COVID-19, will receive quarantine instructions and referral for testing/care.
- Patients will wait in their vehicles until summoned to their appointment by an RPC staff member following their screening.
- With the exception of a guardian and/or interpreter, guests will not be allowed to accompany patients into the clinic, in order to limit the number of individuals gathered and reduce the risk of virus transmission.
- All exam and treatment rooms will be sanitized before and after each patient visit.
- No more than three patients will be allowed to sit in the clinic at one time.
- Proper social distancing (6 feet between each person) measures will be required by all staff members and patients.
- All staff members will wear a mask during clinic.
- Patients will be given a mask to keep if they do not have one. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be made available to all patients.