Mobile medical clinic comes to Bonne Terre every month

Plans are in place to bring medical care to those who need it most but have the least access to it.

The Rural Parish Clinic (RPC), with ties to the Archdiocese of St. Louis, will have its mobile medical clinic site at Sonrise Baptist Church on 454 Berry Road in Bonne Terre 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.

As the RPC’s mobile medical clinics serve mainly as primary-care facilities, clinic leadership encourages those seeking care to make an appointment — and schedule follow-up appointments — ahead of time, including regular check-ups, by calling 888-870-9610. Walk-in patients are accepted as availability allows.

The Rural Parish Clinic is a separately incorporated ministry, not operated nor controlled by the Archdiocese of St. Louis. More information is available at archstl.org/rpc.

Additional RPC mobile medical clinic locations and hours are as follows:

St. Joachim Parish, 10120 Crest Road, Cadet; Mondays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Clare Catholic School, 165 E Springfield Rd., St. Clair; Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.