The Missouri Department of Revenue’s new Mobile Unit is heading to Potosi to help area customers with their tax, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Department representatives will be at the Potosi Resource Center on Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Potosi Resource Center is located at 10235 West Route E. The Mobile Unit is part of a pilot program that includes visits to eight county resource centers located throughout Missouri over the course of three months.

“The Department of Revenue is on a mission to provide exceptional service to as many customers as possible,” said Ken Zellers, acting director for the Department. “Our new Mobile Unit was designed by DOR team members to bring expert, face-to-face assistance to Missourians who may not readily have access to it otherwise. I want to thank the Department of Social Services for their help in coordinating our Mobile Unit visits at their resource centers.”

Department staff will be available to answer questions relating to property tax credits, current and past years’ individual income tax returns, withholding tax (W-4) forms, sales and use tax, withholding tax, motor vehicle titling and registration, REAL ID, driver license status and more. Staff will not be able to conduct transactions for customers or assist with tax preparation during the pilot program.

Zellers added that the Mobile Unit may become a permanent resource offered by the department if the pilot proves successful.

