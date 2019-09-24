The Missouri Department of Revenue’s new Mobile Unit is heading to Potosi to help area customers with their tax, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.
Department representatives will be at the Potosi Resource Center on Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Potosi Resource Center is located at 10235 West Route E. The Mobile Unit is part of a pilot program that includes visits to eight county resource centers located throughout Missouri over the course of three months.
“The Department of Revenue is on a mission to provide exceptional service to as many customers as possible,” said Ken Zellers, acting director for the Department. “Our new Mobile Unit was designed by DOR team members to bring expert, face-to-face assistance to Missourians who may not readily have access to it otherwise. I want to thank the Department of Social Services for their help in coordinating our Mobile Unit visits at their resource centers.”
You have free articles remaining.
Department staff will be available to answer questions relating to property tax credits, current and past years’ individual income tax returns, withholding tax (W-4) forms, sales and use tax, withholding tax, motor vehicle titling and registration, REAL ID, driver license status and more. Staff will not be able to conduct transactions for customers or assist with tax preparation during the pilot program.
Zellers added that the Mobile Unit may become a permanent resource offered by the department if the pilot proves successful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.