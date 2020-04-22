MoDOT creates web page for kids

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In conjunction with Work Zone Awareness Week April 20-24, the Missouri Department of Transportation has launched a web page that features printable mazes, word games, a comic book and coloring pages designed to share safety messages for future drivers.

It’s also a great tool for parents unexpectedly homeschooling due to local and state stay-at-home directives. Parents are encouraged to print out these activities and work with their kids to help build a foundation for roadway safety.

Located at www.modot.org/kids, the coloring sheets and multiple activity booklets are designed for children 4 years old and older.

The comic book, "The Adventures of The Safety Friends," can be enjoyed by older kids of any age. It can be read online on computers with up-to-date browsers or opened as a PDF.

Items on the page include: