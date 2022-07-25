MoDOT: Don't place political signs on highway right-of-ways

The Aug. 2 primary election is fast approaching and the Nov. 8 general election will soon be gearing up with political signs appearing everywhere and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) warns campaign volunteers to not put signs on highway right-of-ways.

Missouri State Statute 227.220 and MoDOT policy prohibits the installation or maintenance of non-approved items on state right of way. Every election season, MoDOT staff often removes signs wherever they are found on state right-of-ways.

Non-approved advertising signs or display materials include streamers, garage-sale signs, political signs, banners and balloons. MoDOT considers the installation and maintenance of these items unsafe and can be a distraction for motorists and obstacles to department roadside maintenance.

MoDOT staff may remove these signs wherever they are found and they will be temporarily stored by the entrance of the nearest MoDOT maintenance facility for self-service pick-up.

For more information call 1-888-ASK MODOT.