MoDOT: Watch out for water on roadways
The National Weather Service is forecasting thunderstorms and locally heavy rain this weekend that could result in flash flooding in some areas. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is warning motorists to be aware of the potential dangers of driving on wet or flooded roadways.

Potential flooding across parts of Missouri could impact roads and affect travel this weekend. MoDOT recommends allowing extra travel time if detours are necessary.

Remnants from Tropical Storm Gordon, which moved over the central United States, are expected to bring bouts of heavy of rain that could lead to localized flash flooding.

“Our crews are ready,” said State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “We will monitor conditions throughout the weekend, especially areas that we know can be impacted by flash flooding.”

 If you have to travel, please remember these safety tips:

• Watch for water on the roadway and slow down.

• If a road is closed due to flooding, do not drive through.

• Low water crossings are among the most dangerous spots. Never attempt to cross one that is flooded.

• Never drive past a barricade closing flooded roads. They are there to protect you.

• If your vehicle becomes stuck in rising water, get out quickly and move to higher ground because rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep it away.

• In the rain, if your wipers are in use, your headlights should be on too. It’s the law.

• Reduce your speed and don’t use your cruise control when it is raining.

• Give trucks extra room in rainy conditions.

• Using headlights makes your vehicle much more visible to truck drivers.

Drivers are encouraged to check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, located at www.modot.org, or call the department’s toll free number, 1-888-ASK-MODOT, to get updated information on road conditions. The Traveler Information Map is also available as a free app for Android and iPhones.

