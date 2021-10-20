MoDOT frets over shortage of plow operators

Snowy weather is just around the corner. In preparation, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold its annual winter operations drill on Thursday. With high turnover rates and many positions still open, the training is more critical than ever.

“With nearly 20% of our plow operators with less than one year of experience, this training drill is important to be ready when snow flies,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “One of the most valuable parts of the drill is it allows our newest employees the opportunity to drive a snowplow over their designated routes so they are aware of curbs and raised islands that might be hidden in snow or ice.”

Despite the department’s best efforts, it has not made progress filling the winter operations vacancies. Additionally, the department is experiencing record high turnover, including more than 70 employees leaving every month for the past six months.

“We are several hundred employees below what we need in order to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm,” said Patrick McKenna, MoDOT director. “If a widespread winter storm lasts more than one 12-hour shift, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift and therefore it will take longer to clear the roads.”

