The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is holding an online public meeting to share information about an upcoming project that will replace the deck on the Missouri Route 185 bridge over Fourche A Renault Creek.

The bridge is located approximately seven miles north of Potosi. The public meeting comment period will run through Dec.31 at https://www.modot.org/route-185-over-fourche-renault-creek-bridge-deck-replacement-online-public-meeting.

The Route 185 bridge over Fourche A Renault Creek was built in 1941. The condition of the bridge has reached a point where bridge replacement is necessary. Construction is scheduled to take place between April and November of 2019.

During construction, Route 185 will be closed at the bridge location for up to 80 days. Signs will alert motorists of the closed road, and a detour will be signed during construction.

The total project cost is an estimated $479,000.

If you would like to have more information or to comment on the project, please visit or contact Transportation Project Manager Danica Stovall-Taylor at 573-526-8099 or Danica.Stovall-Taylor@modot.mo.gov.

