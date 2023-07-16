SIKESTON – The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss updated plans to replace the Chester Bridge.

MoDOT’s design-build contractor, Ames Construction, will construct a three-tower, cable-stayed bridge, just north of the existing structure. Completion is anticipated by the end of 2026.

The open-house style meeting will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Catalyst Center, 508 North Main St., Perryville, Missouri. The project team will be available to answer questions about the upcoming work.

There will be no formal presentation. Participants may attend the meeting at any time between 4 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

For those who are unable to attend the meeting in person, the information shared during the meeting will be available at www.modot.org/chesterbridge.

For additional information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).