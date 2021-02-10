MoDOT urges motorists to stay off roads in Southern Missouri; roads could be hazardous

Driving conditions through the southern part of Missouri are deteriorating rapidly as frozen precipitation moves into the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to stay off the roads as ice and dangerously cold temperatures will combine to make travel difficult.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain and sleet from just south of Springfield to north of Cape Girardeau with ¼ to ½ inch of ice accumulation across southeast Missouri.

While MoDOT crews will be working continuous 12 hour shifts through these storms, bitterly cold temperatures can delay clean-up. Chemicals used to treat the roads start to lose their effectiveness below 25 degrees.

Avoid driving if possible, particularly in areas where icing is occurring. If you must be out, make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Stay inside your vehicle in the event of a crash or slide off.

Once conditions improve, motorists should give snowplows room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass. Remember that a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.