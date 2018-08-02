Once Silvia and her husband, Dave, a disabled war veteran, (not their real names) moved to Park Hills they found themselves in a tough financial situation trying to meet basic needs, as well as provide the necessities required to care for their five young children.
Struggling to make ends meet, Silvia, 25, heard about the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center, also known as the PRC, and the help it could provide.
“I used to live down in Ironton and the WIC office had told me about it, but they didn’t really give me a lot of details,” she said. "I met with a friend of mine and she said, ‘You’ve got to go there.’ I’m like, ‘What’s so great about it?’ and she said, ‘Well, they go through and help you get diapers if you need them and clothes if you need them. Anything you could possibly need for your baby, they will help you get it.”
Once Silvia heard her friend’s strong recommendation of the PRC, she decided to give it a try — but not without some hesitation.
“At first I didn’t want to go because I thought they were going to judge me just like everywhere else,” she said. “I’m going to walk in, they’re going to look down on me and say, ‘Oh, she’s got five kids.
"I went there, and everybody was just amazing. After the first class I was hooked. I just kept coming back. They were friendly. They were nice, and I’ve actually made friends there. Different mom friends I can now visit and talk to. I didn’t have that before.”
Silvia was not only impressed with how she was welcomed to the PRC, but also with the parental and spiritual guidance she received there as well.
“Their Bible class before the parenting part has really helped,” she said. “One of my teachers just started a get to know yourself class for moms because she said moms hardly ever get time to themselves. You kind of lose yourself in being a mom. Just the things she went over, I was like, ‘Wow!’ My whole life was just ‘momming.’ I had not really been who I was supposed to be, and she helped everybody just kind of open up to that it wasn’t just about our kids — we needed to have time for ourselves, too.
Now that she’s been attending PRC, Silvia has begun attending church on a regular basis.
Silvia admits that it was really tough to get by as a parent of five kids when the money simply wasn’t there, but there are those at the PRC who have had an even harder time.
“I did strict budgeting,” she said. “It was really hard. I would buy and sell different things on Buy, Sell or Trade — stuff like that. It was hard. There are some moms I’ve met at the PRC that I don’t know what they would do without it.
According to Silvia, it doesn’t matter what mood she finds herself in. At the PRC she always finds support and encouragement.
“I could go in having a bad day — just a terrible, terrible day — and the moment I walk in the door, everybody is just like, ‘Hi! How are you?’ If you need a hug, they’re there to give you a hug. If you’re just having a bad day and need somebody to talk to, they’re there. They’ll stay after the class and be there before class to talk to you.
“I direct my friends there,” she said. “If I see somebody who’s like struggling for diapers or in different mom’s groups saying, ‘I don’t have enough formula to make it through the weekend,’ I ask, ‘Why don’t you check out the PRC? It’s a great program.’
“A lot of people hear about it and are like, ‘Oh, they’re going to judge me on who I am and what I do.’ I’ve seen people there with tattoos all over them and piercings and things like that — and not a single word of judgment to anybody.”
Asked what she would say to someone to convince them to go to the PRC, Silvia said, “Going to PRC is really a simple thing to do and the reward is just so great. They’ll help you with clothes and diapers, food, different baby equipment like swings and playpens and jumpers — whatever you need. If they don’t have it, they’ll help you find a way for you to get it.
“Like I needed a car seat when I had my daughter. She was in a little pumpkin seat and I needed a big seat. They didn’t have one there and they said, ‘Let us check our resources and we’ll see what we can find.’ They sent me to the fire station and they gave me a brand new car seat.
“The PRC also has child care available during classes. It’s a thing I didn’t know. When you go in you have child care offered to you. That way, if you have kids and you still want to go to class, they’ll watch your kids while you’re in class.”
Despite her desire to work, it hasn’t been easy for Silvia to gain employment.
“I’ve been trying to find a job, but no one wants to hire a mom who has been a mom for five years and basically knows nothing else,” she said. "My husband gets a small disability check from the military, but it’s not much to live on for a whole month.”
