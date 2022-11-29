Mom shares ‘crazy, beautiful journey’

Amber Drummonds knew something was missing from her life. She realized in September 2020 that she wanted to be a mom.

Drummonds, 36, of Desloge, is a happy-go-lucky person. She works full time and enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

It was in December 2020 when she became foster mom to 8-month-old Charlee. The baby girl had been dropped off at someone’s house and they never returned to get her.

“I actually got a call from a friend who had just taken placement of another child her age and they called to see if she wanted Charlee so she told me they were looking for placement and asked if I wanted the information,” said Drummonds.

Charlee was exhausted. She had bags under her eyes because she fought sleep. She only slept for at most two hours at a time. She was attached to her bottle, which was the only attachment she had. She screamed while sitting in her high chair when it was dinner time because she was beyond tired. She would nap for maybe 10 minutes at a time.

When Drummonds left the room, Charlee cried uncontrollably because she could not see her.

She did not like her car seat and hated being strapped in it. Although she had no proof, Drummonds suspected it was because Charlee may have been forced to sit in her car seat for hours at a time.

Finally after much frustration and many challenges, Drummonds’ commitment to baby Charlee paid off. She officially adopted Charlee earlier this year on March 25.

Now, Charlee is 2 years old and loves people. She also sleeps regularly and is full of smiles and sometimes playful sarcasm.

“Charlee is really just an amazing little human,” said Drummonds.

Then Drummonds heard about Charlee’s soon-to-be-born baby brother Dakota. She was asked if she would consider fostering him since she had adopted his sister. She agreed and took him home when he was 3 days old. He had been taken into care due to being a newborn crisis call because no prenatal care had been taken during his development during pregnancy.

Despite initial concerns, Dakota has grown leaps and bounds and recently celebrated his first birthday. He went from a tiny baby to a happy, smiling, thriving toddler.

Dakota officially became Drummonds’ son earlier this month on Nov. 16.

Suddenly Drummonds went from being a single woman to the mother of two young children in a short amount of time. Yet she instantly felt a connection to them.

“These little humans have completely flipped my life upside down for the better,” she said. “I can’t imagine my life without them.”

Drummonds said Charlee and Dakota push her to be a better person every single day.

“They have taught me unconditional love and patience,” she said, “and I smile every day with one simple word: ‘Momma.’”

Now, she laughs more than she ever has because her two children are simply sweet, silly and full of personality.

“Momming is hard and to do it alone is scary,” she said, “but I have amazing people in my life who help me succeed every day! It really does take a village.”

Drummonds said, “I am a better, more patient person who knows a love like no other because of my two children. I’ve also been taught to stay humble and kind because even when I think my life is bad, someone out there is having a rougher time than me.”

Although she considered discontinuing her license to foster more children, Drummonds said God recently brought a child back into her life who needs her.

“So I’m actually keeping my license open to see this kiddo through,” she said.

Drummonds said it’s very different to view the foster system from the outside than actually being a part of it.

“Everyone has an ill taste in their mouth, but it’s really a beautiful thing,” she said. “Sometimes you can get frustrated with the laws around the foster care system, but I was blessed with some pretty amazing caseworkers who I now call friends.”

She said she would recommend being a foster parent to anyone, but it is hard to accept a little or even an older child and not know the fate of the future.

Drummonds said anyone who is interested in fostering a child should reach out to someone to obtain information.

“There are so many kiddos in need of a home and a safe place to lay their heads,” she said. “If it’s called upon your heart, then follow it through. It truly is a crazy, beautiful journey.”